DriverZ.com Emerges as Leading Solution for Florida’s New Mandatory Teen Driver Education Requirement

Tampa, FL, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Florida’s Senate Bill 994 set to take effect August 1, 2025, requiring all teenagers aged 15-17 to complete a state-approved 6 hr. driver’s education course before obtaining their learner’s permit, Driverz.com stands ready to serve Florida families with its comprehensive, Florida drivers education course.



The new legislation comes during what safety experts call the “100 Deadliest Days” – the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when teenage drivers are statistically most at risk. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash during this critical summer period.



“This new requirement represents a significant step forward in protecting our young drivers,” said Gary Alexander, CEO of Driverz.com. “Florida lawmakers recognize what we’ve known for years – proper driver education saves lives. Our online platform makes it easier than ever for families to meet this requirement while ensuring teens receive the highest quality safety education.”

Comprehensive Solution for New Requirements

Driverz.com’s Florida drivers education course covers all essential components required under the new law, including traffic laws, defensive driving techniques, road safety, and substance abuse education. The Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course is fully approved by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV).



Key features of the Driverz.com program include:

Self-Paced Learning: Students can complete the course on their own schedule, making it convenient for busy families

Automatic DHSMV Reporting: Course completion is reported to the DHSMV within 24 hours

Free Practice Tests: Includes actual questions from previous DHSMV driver education exams

Online Permit Testing: Authorized to administer the written permit test online with three free attempts

Insurance Benefits: Course completion can be reported to insurance providers for potential discounts

The course is designed for first-time drivers aged 14½ and older, addressing the specific age requirements outlined in the new legislation.

Meeting Critical Safety Needs

Research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows teenagers are three times more likely to be killed in car crashes and crash almost four times as much per mile driven compared to drivers who are at least 20 years old. The National Road Safety Foundation reports that teen drivers are 20% more likely to be involved in a crash during the summer months.



“Formal driver education makes a dramatic difference in preparing young people for the road,” Alexander noted. “We’re seeing families across Florida turn to our platform because it combines convenience with comprehensive safety education that truly prepares teens for real-world driving situations.”

Supporting Resources

In addition to the required course, Driverz.com provides students with access to the Florida DMV Handbook, offering additional study materials to help ensure success on both the knowledge exam and future road test.



The new law also establishes requirements for drivers 18 years and older who are applying for their first Florida driver’s license, requiring completion of a traffic law and substance abuse education course unless they hold a license from another state or have previously completed driver education.

About Driverz.com

Driverz.com provides DHSMV-approved online driver education courses designed to create safer, more confident drivers. The platform offers flexible, comprehensive training that meets all Florida state requirements while making driver education accessible and convenient for families statewide.



For more information about Florida’s new driver education requirements and to enroll in the DHSMV-approved course, visit driverz.com/florida-drivers-ed-course/.



