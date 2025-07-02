WEMADE and Redlab Games Unleash Blockbuster Web3 MMORPG – Global Pre-Registration Now Open for August 2025 Launch

Singapore, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEMADE and Redlab Games are thrilled to announce the start of global pre-registration for <ROM: Golden Age>, the highly anticipated Web3 MMORPG, now available on the WEMIX PLAY platform and the official website.







<ROM: Golden Age> is the latest title from Redlab Games, creators of the acclaimed <ROM: Remember of Majesty>. This new game combines their signature RPG experience with cutting-edge blockchain technology and will officially launch this August in over 170 countries (excluding select regions such as Korea).



During the global showcase, the team introduced “RPG Tokenomics 3.0”—a next-generation Play-to-Earn (P2E) system that seamlessly links two unique tokens for a dynamic and rewarding player experience. The showcase also revealed key features and the game’s upcoming roadmap.

How to Pre-Register and What You Get

● Where to Register:

Pre-registration is now open on the official WEMIX PLAY website and the official <ROM:Golden Age> game website .

● Pre-Registration Rewards:

All players who pre-register will receive special in-game items, including Gold Random Boxes and Top-grade Monster Slates.

● Extra Benefits for WEMIX PLAY Members:

If you pre-register through WEMIX PLAY, you’ll receive a ticket to join the “Invite a Friend” event. For every friend you invite who completes pre-registration, you’ll get additional raffle entries.

Exciting Events and Rewards

● Weekly Raffles:

Every week until August 7th, players can win PLAY Tokens (usable on WEMIX PLAY), CROM Tokens (the game’s native currency), and other prizes. The more friends you invite and who sign up, the more raffle tickets you receive!

● Milestone Rewards:

As the total number of pre-registrations increases, everyone unlocks milestone rewards like ROM Buff Boxes and Enhancement Scroll Selection Boxes.

● Check-In Event:

After pre-registering, log in to the official website to collect Pre-registration Coins. These coins can be used to craft a variety of rare items, such as ImperionGuaranteed Slates and Lucky Enhancement Scroll Boxes.

● Mission Event:

Complete special missions to earn an additional 200 Pre-registration Coins, giving you even more ways to prepare for launch.

Meet the Developers—Live AMA Sessions

The <ROM: Golden Age> development team will host three live AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions during the pre-registration period. Join these events to:

● Learn about the game’s unique tokenomics and how the Dual-token P2E system works

● Discover gameplay features and future plans

● Chat directly with the creators and get your questions answered

Join the Adventure Now

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the next evolution in gaming. Pre-register now and get ready to shape your destiny in <ROM: Golden Age>!

For more information and to pre-register, visit:

● WEMIX PLAY Pre-registration Page:https://event.wemixplay.com/rom-wp

● <ROM: Golden Age> Official Website:romgoldenage.com/en

● Join <ROM: Golden Age> Official Discord channel for the latest updates!



The future of blockchain gaming is here—be part of <ROM: Golden Age>!

About WEMADE

WEMADE is a South Korea-based technology and gaming company with 25 years of experience in digital innovation. Best known for The Legend of Mir IP, WEMADE has expanded its vision through the WEMIX platform, which powers a global ecosystem of Web3 games, NFTs, DeFi, and token-based services. The company is committed to building sustainable digital economies where developers, players, and partners can grow together in a secure and open environment.

www.wemade.com.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



