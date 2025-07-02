IoTeX announces AI Expansion as the open ecosystem for Physical Intelligence





SAN FRANCISCO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoTeX, the decentralized network bridging the physical and digital worlds, today announced a significant expansion into artificial intelligence. This vision introduces a unified ecosystem for Physical AI, a new category of intelligence powered by real-world data from machines, devices, and decentralized infrastructure.

The physical world is AI’s next frontier

As AI systems transition from digital environments into real-world applications, their effectiveness hinges on access to live, trustworthy data from their physical surroundings. While today’s AI models boast impressive capabilities, they operate in abstraction—unable to reliably perceive or react to real-time changes in the world.

“IoTeX enables a new class of AI that’s grounded in reality,” said Raullen Chai, Co-Founder and CEO of IoTeX. “Real-world data is the missing link in today’s AI stack. Our expansion unlocks a continuously evolving layer of intelligence, open to anyone who wants to contribute, build, or deploy.”

By creating a shared infrastructure where machines and AI agents can coordinate via verified, real-time data, IoTeX transforms decentralized networks into a foundation for truly responsive, real-world AI systems.

Building the open ecosystem for physical intelligence

Since its founding in 2017, IoTeX has pioneered technologies to bridge physical devices with blockchain networks. These include on-chain machine registration, real-world verification via zero-knowledge proofs, and the advancement of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). The company has long held the belief that machines, not just humans, would become core participants in Web3 ecosystems.

This latest AI expansion marks the next evolution of that vision: linking the growing demand from AI developers for real-time, verifiable data with the global supply of connected devices and DePIN participants already living on IoTeX.

IoTeX’s AI infrastructure is powered by four key components:

IoTeX Layer 1 Blockchain : Secure, fast coordination across physical networks.





: Secure, fast coordination across physical networks. ioID Protocol : A decentralized identity layer for authenticating machines and agents.





: A decentralized identity layer for authenticating machines and agents. Quicksilver : A novel AI framework that transforms raw machine signals into structured, real-time data AI can reason over.





: A novel AI framework that transforms raw machine signals into structured, real-time data AI can reason over. IOTX Token: The backbone of economic alignment, used for governance, incentives, and ecosystem utility.



These building blocks converge in a new technical primitive at the center of IoTeX’s AI architecture: Realms.

Realms: Living, evolving knowledge bases for real-world intelligence

At the core of IoTeX’s AI expansion is the introduction of Realms- the evolving domain-specific knowledge bases of real-time, real world data that continuously synthesize insights from machines, people, and sensors to generate actionable intelligence in sectors like mobility, health, energy, and robotics.

Realms serve two primary purposes:

Delivering real-time situational awareness for AI agents.



Providing dynamic environments for training the next generation of Physical AI models.



Each Realm enables coordination among data producers, machine networks, and AI developers. As new data flows into a Realm from connected devices and DePIN nodes, its intelligence becomes more precise, adaptive, and valuable. In turn, Realms evolve into living knowledge bases that scale with participation.

“We’re building dynamic economies of intelligence,” said Jing Sun, Co-Founder of IoTeX. “These aren’t static datasets. They’re active environments where machines, people, and AI collaborate to generate continuously evolving knowledge.”

Together, these Realms form a global constellation of verified environments where physical intelligence becomes a scalable and monetizable resource and commodity for real-world AI applications.

Collective intelligence in action

With the introduction of Realms and Quicksilver, AI agents can now access live, authenticated data on demand, enabling safer decisions, more accurate predictions, and deeper alignment with physical outcomes. This brings AI out of isolation and into interactive, real-time engagement with the world.

The expansion represents a pivotal milestone for IoTeX. It unites years of foundational work in trusted machine networks, decentralized identity, and tokenized coordination into a comprehensive platform purpose-built for AI.

This is the world’s first open ecosystem for Physical Intelligence, where machines, data, and intelligent systems collaborate in real time to serve human needs.

What’s next

IoTeX’s Open Ecosystem will enable everyday people to become a stakeholder in the Physical AI revolution. IoTeX will soon release a full vision paper detailing the technical architecture, governance design, and roadmap behind Realms, Quicksilver, and the broader Physical Intelligence Ecosystem.

With this launch, IoTeX positions itself at the forefront of real-world AI infrastructure, championing a future where intelligence is no longer abstract, but grounded in the environments it serves.

To learn more, visit iotex.io or follow @iotex_io on Twitter.

About IoTeX

Founded in 2017, IoTeX is a pioneering blockchain platform building an open ecosystem for physical intelligence. Our mission is to transform data from physical machine networks into collective intelligence, powering the next generation of AI. IoTeX provides cutting-edge infrastructure for bridging the physical and digital worlds, empowering builders with decentralized identity (DID) for machines, zero-knowledge proofs for data verification, smart contracts for orchestration, and an AI data interaction framework. With an ecosystem of over 100 DePINs, IoTeX is expanding into Physical AI, combining real-world machine data with human insights to create new intelligence for the AI industry. From transportation and energy to healthcare and robotics, IoTeX is creating a foundation layer for AI to perceive, understand, and navigate the real world.

Media Contact

Jing Sun

jing@iotex.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by IoTeX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7994a59-d5cb-45ff-a36a-0236a7c075a7