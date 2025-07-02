Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Recycling Market Size to Hit USD 1371.12 Million by 2032 Growing at 8.78% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCB E-scrap Recycling Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling Market Size was valued at USD 699.43 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1371.12 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.78% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Rising E Waste Spurs PCB Recycling Growth Amid Innovations and Challenges in Sustainability and Recovery Efficiency

High growth of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) electronic-scrap recycling market can be attributed to the increasing electronic waste and the need for sustainable practices. Ths expansion is supported by new advanced manufacturing and recycling infrastructure, particularly in the Asia-Pacific. Technological innovations such as hydrometallurgy and biotechnology provide opportunities to recover metals contributing to the goals of the circular economy, Yet high cost for facility to recycle, heterogeneous composition of PCB, and lack of recycling technology standards challenge the recycling capability. Solving these problems are essential for efficiency and profitability in this space.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Umicore

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Aurubis AG

Glencore

DOWA Holdings Co. Ltd.

Boliden Group

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Elemental Holding S.A.

Interco Trading Inc.

Kuusakoski Group.

PCB E-scrap Recycling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 699.43 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1371.12 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.78% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Precious Metal, Copper and Others)

• By Application (Smartphones,PC & Laptop, Telecommunications, TV & Monitor and Others)

• By Source Type (Household Appliances, IT and Telecommunication Products and Entertainment Devices)

Copper Leads PCB E Scrap Recycling While Smartphones and Precious Metals Drive Fastest Segmental Growth Ahead

By Type

The copper segment held the leading share of 44% in the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling in 2024 based on type, owing to its high recovery value, wider utilization in PCBs, burgeoning demand in electronic applications as well as rapidly augmenting green energy industry for reusable materials, thus fostering resource efficiency.

In the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling market, Precious Metal segment is anticipated to garner fastest growing CAGR of 10.85% over the forecast period 2025-2032. The rising demand for gold, silver, and palladium, used in electronics, means the value of the metals can be worth more than the initial investment.

By Application

Smartphones accounted for a leading Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling market revenue share of ~36% in 2024 and is expected to grow fastest in 2025–2032. The prevalence of smartphones globally continues to grow rapidly, with users consistently upgrading and replacing their devices, further contributing to e-waste generation and faster product lifecycles. Phones hold a tremendous amount of black-market, on average, recoverable metals, copper, gold, palladium, and can be recycled. In addition, rising awareness related to electronic waste management and technological innovations in the recycling technology is another factor which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for this segment in the PCB e-scrap recycling market.

Asia Pacific Dominates Printed Circuit Board E Scrap Recycling While North America Leads in Fastest Future Growth

In 2024, Asia Pacific led the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling market with a 44% revenue share, driven by rapid electronics manufacturing growth, rising e-waste volumes, and supportive government initiatives. China dominated regionally due to high e-waste generation and strong manufacturing presence.

North America electronic waste recycling market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.25% during 2025 and 2032, due to strict environmental regulations, higher generation of E-waste, and higher awareness toward sustainable recycling. The U.S. is one of the leading nations in this region and holds highest Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling market share owing to its well-established recycling market and rapid generation of electronic waste.

In 2024, European love for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling market was growing into a promising region owing to stringent environmental regulations, political support for circular economy practices, and enhanced awareness of sustainable disposal of e-waste. This drove investments in advanced recycling technologies and the supporting infrastructure needed across the region.

The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is growing at stable pace owing to the various factors such as growing electronic waste, urbanization, growing consumption of electronic devices, removal from use of outdated electronic devices, and supportive government initiatives, and gradual development of recycling infrastructure in these regions.

Recent Developments:

In September, 2024 – Aurubis invested around USD 800 million to upgrade its Richmond, Georgia plant with advanced, automated smelting technology. The facility focuses on recycling printed circuit boards using digitalized processes.

In Jan 2025 – Mitsubishi Materials and Panasonic launched a Product-Material-Product (PMP) recycling loop using waste PCBs, recovering 1.1 t gold, 33 t silver, and 8,100 t copper by end of 2024, while cutting ~33,000 t of CO₂ emissions.

