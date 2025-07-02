B2C Mobility Sharing Market Outlook 2025-2034 | Technological Advancements Propel B2C Mobility Sharing Platforms into a New Era of Convenience

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2C Mobility Sharing Market Outlook 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The B2C mobility sharing market is experiencing dynamic growth, driven by increasing urbanization, rising environmental awareness, and changing consumer preferences toward flexible, affordable, and sustainable transportation. This market includes services like car sharing, bike sharing, scooter sharing, and ride-hailing platforms that allow consumers to access mobility solutions on-demand without vehicle ownership. As cities adopt smart mobility strategies and consumers shift away from traditional car ownership, B2C mobility sharing models are becoming central to modern urban transport ecosystems.



In 2024, the market observed significant expansion, particularly in major metropolitan areas where congestion, parking scarcity, and pollution are pressing concerns. Mobility service providers enhanced user experiences through mobile app integration, real-time vehicle tracking, and seamless digital payments. Strategic partnerships with municipalities, automotive OEMs, and energy providers fueled innovation in electric and shared mobility. Moreover, increasing investment in electric vehicles (EVs) and charging infrastructure supported the growth of green mobility options within the sharing economy.



From 2025 onward, the B2C mobility sharing market is projected to grow rapidly, fueled by technological advancements, supportive government policies, and growing Gen Z and millennial demand for flexible transport alternatives. Integration with multimodal transport apps, expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and the rise of autonomous shared vehicles are expected to further transform the landscape. Sustainability will remain a key driver, with electric and carbon-neutral fleets becoming a standard across service providers.

Proliferation of electric vehicle (EV)-based sharing fleets aimed at reducing urban emissions and meeting climate goals.

Growing integration of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platforms combining public transit, ride-hailing, and micro-mobility in a unified app.

Increased adoption of contactless payment, app-based booking, and AI-powered route optimization for enhanced user convenience.

Expansion of bike and scooter sharing networks, especially in densely populated and tourist-heavy cities.

Emergence of shared autonomous vehicles poised to redefine future urban mobility offerings.

Rising urban population and traffic congestion encouraging shared and on-demand transportation solutions.

Shifting consumer mindset from ownership to access, especially among younger demographics and urban residents.

Government incentives, smart city initiatives, and regulations supporting low-emission and shared mobility programs.

Increased smartphone penetration and digital infrastructure enabling easy access to mobility services via mobile apps.

Regulatory hurdles, including local government restrictions on fleet sizes, parking zones, and operating hours.

High operational costs and fleet maintenance requirements affecting profitability for mobility sharing providers.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $57.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $325.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global



By Service Model

By Service Model

Bike Sharing

Scooter Sharing

Ride-Hailing

Other Service Model

By Vehicle

Two Wheelers

Other Vehicle

By Level of Automation

Fully Automated Vehicle

By Application

Medium and Long Distance (5-15 Km)

Long-distance (More Than 15 Kilometers)

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

