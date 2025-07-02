SEALSQ Quantum-Resistant Technology Tackles Potential Bitcoin’s Quantum Vulnerabilities

Geneva, Switzerland, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today reaffirmed its commitment to a quantum-secure future by announcing new advancements in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) aimed at mitigating existential threats to Bitcoin and blockchain networks.

Several months ago, SEALSQ raised alarms about the looming risk posed by quantum computing to existing cryptographic frameworks https://thequantuminsider.com/2024/12/24/sealsq-quantum-resistant-technology-tackles-potential-bitcoins-quantum-vulnerabilities/. Through its QUASARS (Quantum Resistant Authentication Security and Robustness for Systems) project, SEALSQ is pioneering hybrid cryptographic solutions and quantum-resistant hardware designed to protect mission-critical infrastructures, such as IoT devices, secure communications, and blockchain protocols, from quantum-powered cyberattacks.

Recent industry analyses, including insights from prominent digital asset commentators such as @AltcoinGordon and IBM Quantum’s Jay Gambetta, the severity of the threat. Quantum computing is rapidly approaching the capability to break the elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) that underpins Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to cybersecurity researchers, over 4 million BTC, approximately 25% of the usable supply, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys, making them prime targets once a cryptographically relevant quantum computer arrives.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has formally recognized this risk by listing quantum computing as a material threat in its Bitcoin ETF filings. The threat is not hypothetical: Harvest Now, Decrypt Later attacks are already underway, as nation-states siphon encrypted blockchain data in anticipation of breaking it post-Q-Day.

SEALSQ: Delivering Quantum Resilience Now

SEALSQ is at the forefront of solving this challenge. The Company’s PQC-enabled microcontrollers and secure elements offer drop-in hardware upgrades for existing digital systems. These components are designed to:

Protect against quantum decryption attacks in real time.

in real time. Enable hybrid cryptographic architectures combining classical and quantum-resistant algorithms.

combining classical and quantum-resistant algorithms. Secure the blockchain ledger and wallet infrastructure without requiring prolonged network downtime.





“Our mission is to provide the building blocks for a quantum-secure digital economy,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “The threats are not on the horizon, they are here. SEALSQ's post-quantum innovations are designed to future-proof blockchain ecosystems and uphold the core values of decentralization, privacy, and individual sovereignty.”

SEALSQ’s Commitment to a Quantum-Secure Future

SEALSQ is proactively addressing these challenges by developing quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions. Its innovations in hybrid post-quantum hardware and software ensure that critical systems, including Bitcoin and IoT networks, remain resilient in the quantum era. SEALSQ’s efforts empower organizations to transition securely into a future where quantum computing is a reality.

With its cutting-edge technology and dedication to cybersecurity, SEALSQ continues to lead the way in building a secure digital future that is resistant to even the most advanced threats.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

