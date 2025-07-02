AgriFORCE Advances Power & Compute Strategy with Commissioning of Oyen Site for Load Testing





VANCOUVER, British Columbia and OYEN, Alberta, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”), a technology and infrastructure firm operating at the intersection of clean energy and digital compute, today announced the successful installation and commissioning of miners at its future Oyen, Alberta site. This development marks a significant step in the Company's Power & Compute Initiative, following the launch of its first decentralized site in Berwyn, Alberta.

The Oyen site, part of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc., is one of two new locations in Alberta identified for expansion. The commissioning of miners at Oyen is intended for load testing purposes, ensuring optimal performance and integration with the Company's modular, natural gas-powered compute infrastructure. Full operation of the site will require completion of required steps including completion of acquisition of miners to be installed.

"The commissioning of miners at our Oyen site underscores our commitment to expanding our decentralized computing capabilities," said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. "By utilizing underused natural gas resources, we not only enhance our operational efficiency but also contribute to our Bitcoin treasury through self-mined BTC."

This strategic move aligns with AgriFORCE's three-pronged approach: Bitcoin treasury accumulation, modular compute infrastructure, and energy-first monetization. The Oyen site's development facilitates the Company's ability to forge relationships with gas providers, potentially unlocking access to larger sites and furthering its mission to convert stranded gas into scalable digital assets and decentralized AI-ready infrastructure.

AgriFORCE intends to continue focusing on growing its fleet of power-efficient mining rigs, leveraging underutilized natural gas, and exploring additional avenues to augment its Bitcoin treasury, including the acquisition of BTC.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a mission-first technology company operating at the convergence of clean energy, digital assets, and infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital™ division, the company builds and operates decentralized computing platforms powered by off-grid, emissions-tracked natural gas systems.

About BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc.

BlueFlare Energy™ is a pioneer in modular, mobile energy and decentralized compute solutions. Based in Alberta, BlueFlare’s proprietary OS, emissions tech, and carbon compliance infrastructure support high-uptime, ESG-first data processing at the edge of the grid.

For more information, please visit www.agriforcegs.com .

Investor Relations

+1-561-717-1742

info@agriforcegs.com