Worldline commits to robustness

Paris La Défense, 2 July 2025 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, announces it has initiated two external assessments to evaluate its risk management framework.

As part of a commitment to full transparency and to dissipate any residual doubt, an audit has been commissioned to Accuracy on the remaining High Brand Risk (HBR) portfolio to confirm its clean-up and alignment with its compliance and risk framework.



Additionally, Worldline will undertake a comprehensive assessment of its compliance and risk framework and its implementation, a task assigned to Oliver Wyman. The main conclusions will be communicated alongside the Group earnings report on October 21st and the first outcomes will be communicated alongside the H1 financial communication on July 30th.

This approach aims to conduct an in-depth review of the Group’s HBR activities, with first conclusions by the end of July, while simultaneously evaluating the compliance and risk framework and their implementation and the control system. By the end of October, we expect any potential weaknesses and improvement areas to be identified, and in such cases, necessary action plans will be executed to ensure optimal operational integrity.

This initiative, spearheaded by Top Management and the Board of Directors, will be coordinated by Paul Hastings LLP law firm and overseen by a special ad hoc committee of the Board of Directors, together with the Group CEO.



Worldline’s Top Management and Board of Directors are fully committed to strict compliance with regulations and risk prevention standards.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

July 30, 2025 - H1 2025 results





