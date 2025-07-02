Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Announces Plans to Engage PCAOB-Registered Audit Firm for Annual Audits and Future Financial Statement Reviews





NAPLES, FL, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) established in the United States, today announced that it is actively pursuing the engagement of a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB)-registered audit firm to conduct annual audits and provide ongoing reviews of its financial statements.

This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening the company’s financial reporting infrastructure and reinforces its long-term commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and best practices in corporate governance. The company believes that the engagement of a PCAOB-registered firm will provide independent assurance regarding the accuracy and completeness of its financial disclosures, while supporting future strategic and capital markets initiatives.

By establishing an annual audit process under PCAOB standards, the company aims to enhance investor confidence, meet the expectations of institutional stakeholders, and better position itself for continued growth.

Further details will be announced as the company finalizes its selection of an independent PCAOB-registered auditor.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) ( ProMusicRights.com )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) established in the United States. It is recognized under the federal registry of the United States government. The company licenses music to some of the most prominent platforms and businesses, including TikTok, iHeartMedia, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others.

Pro Music Rights holds an estimated 7.4% market share in the United States, representing a catalog of more than 2.5 million works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and many others, including works generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) holds royalty interests in Listerine “Mouthwash” Antiseptic and a vast portfolio of musical works by globally renowned artists, including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, BlueFace, The Game, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and many others.

