Application for delisting

In connection with the planned completion of the takeover of the shares belonging to minority shareholders in accordance with the resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders held on 26 June 2025 (link to the minutes of the general meeting, in Estonian), the Management Board of Enefit Green submitted today, on 2 July 2025, an application for the delisting of the shares of Enefit Green to the Listing and Supervision Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn.



On or about 28 July 2025, the Management Board of Enefit Green will submit an application to the registrar of the register of securities for the transfer of the shares belonging to minority shareholders to Eesti Energia AS simultaneously with the payment of the compensation payable to minority shareholders (€3.40 per share).





