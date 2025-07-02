U.S. Oral Surgery Management Names Doug Drew CEO

IRVING, Texas, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) developed and implemented a succession plan earlier this year to ensure a smooth transition from long- time CEO, Richard Hall. Hall is transitioning from his role as President and CEO of USOSM to Chairman of the USOSM Board of Directors. Effective July 1, the new CEO is Doug Drew, a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience.

“Let me be the first to welcome Doug Drew as USOSM’s new CEO,” says Hall. “All organizations face the looming prospect of CEO transitions, regardless of their size, industry or ownership. I am particularly pleased that our leadership team worked with our Board to address this proactively and to ensure a smooth transition. Doug understands the unique needs and challenges of doctor-led organizations and is deeply committed to preserving what makes our profession exceptional: clinical independence, compassionate patient care and a shared standard of excellence. Doug’s collaborative leadership style and strong track record of supporting specialists, doctors and care teams make him the ideal person to guide USOSM through our next phase of growth.”

Hall notes that while he will officially be retiring from his role as CEO, he will continue to be actively involved in USOSM and its development as Chairman of the Board. “It has been one of the greatest honors of my career to help build this company, alongside so many dedicated professionals and exceptional surgeon partners. Together, we’ve grown USOSM into a respected, premium MSO with a reputation for integrity, partnership and clinical excellence. As I step into this next chapter, I remain fully committed to USOSM and its continued success. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together – and I’m excited for what’s still to come.”

An accomplished senior executive with more than 30 years of experience leading and growing businesses, primarily in multi-site organizations, Drew is known for delivering financial results and building strong, purpose-led cultures.

“I’m honored to join U.S. Oral Surgery Management as CEO at such an exciting time in its journey,” says Drew. “I deeply believe in USOSM’s passion -- to deliver exceptional patient care, while supporting our world-class surgeons and clinical teams. I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to Rick Hall for his leadership and vision. He has laid a strong foundation upon which we will continue to build. I’m excited for what’s ahead, as we continue to lead our profession and further elevate the standard of oral surgery care nationwide.”

Prior to joining USOSM, Drew served as the Global President of Mars Veterinary Health, the largest veterinary platform in the world with more than 3,000 veterinary hospitals and 12,000 veterinarians in 20+ countries. While there, he led the organization through a period of significant expansion and strengthened its reputation as a leader in veterinary healthcare. He also served as the North America President of Mars Veterinary Health during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he delivered record earnings results, while navigating the pandemic and its unique challenges, in particular, the strain on hospital capacities.

In addition, his career includes a number of executive leadership roles with VCA Inc., a publicly traded veterinary consolidator, where he led the animal hospital division through a phase of innovation and patient-centered care in complex, multi-site veterinary hospitals. Drew earned his MBA from Harvard University and his bachelor’s degree in finance from Boston College. He began his career in finance and consulting, delivering a variety of vital business services.

Based in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 30 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

