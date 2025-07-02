AONDevices and H&S HighTech Forge Strategic Alliance to Expand Super-Low-Power, Always-On Edge AI Globally

IRVINE, Calif. and DAEJEON, South Korea, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AONDevices, Inc., a pioneer in super-low-power, always-on edge AI technology, and H&S HighTech Corp., a global leader in semiconductor and electronics distribution, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating the worldwide adoption of next-generation always-on AI solutions. As part of the partnership, H&S HighTech has made a strategic investment in AONDevices and will serve as its preferred distributor and strategic partner across Korea and select international markets.

Smarter Devices, Powered by Always-On, Super-Low-Power AI

From TV remotes and smart wearables to connected health monitors and industrial sensors, the demand for embedded, always-on intelligence is growing rapidly. Yet most processors fall short when it comes to delivering real-time responsiveness without draining battery life. AONDevices addresses this challenge head-on with highly efficient AI processors built for sub-milliwatt, always-on operation – delivering best-in-class accuracy at ultra-low power.

Target Devices and Markets

Consumer & Personal Electronics: TV remotes, headsets, smart home appliances, wearables, and security systems

TV remotes, headsets, smart home appliances, wearables, and security systems Mobility, Health & Industrial Monitoring: Automotive systems, industrial sensors, and connected health monitors

Always-On Edge AI Example Use Cases Include:

Wake word and voice command recognition

Acoustic event and scene detection (AED/ASD)

Gesture and activity recognition

Environmental sensing and contextual awareness

Speaker identification

Multi-modal sensor fusion

Flexible, Future-Ready AI Architecture

The AONDevices platform is built for modern edge applications that demand real-time performance, ultra-low power, and data privacy. Supporting both fully offline and hybrid edge plus cloud deployments, the architecture enables secure, always-on experiences in devices that need to operate continuously – on a single battery charge.

“This partnership with H&S HighTech marks a significant step in AONDevices’ global growth strategy,” said Mouna Elkhatib, CEO of AONDevices. “We’re excited to combine our cutting-edge always-on edge AI technology with H&S HighTech’s market strength to deliver smarter, more efficient devices to customers worldwide.”

“We believe AONDevices is redefining what’s possible with always-on edge AI,” said Kim Jung-hee, CEO of H&S HighTech. “Their ultra-low-power capabilities are exactly what our customers need to enable intelligent, next-generation devices across industries.”

Why AONDevices Stands Out

Industry-Leading Power Efficiency: For always-on AI applications

For always-on AI applications High Accuracy with Tiny Footprint: Neural networks under 50KB

Neural networks under 50KB End-to-End AI Enablement: Hardware plus software plus deployment tools

Hardware plus software plus deployment tools Sensor Fusion: Audio, motion, environmental sensing

Audio, motion, environmental sensing Flexible Engagement Model: Customizable for OEMs

Customizable for OEMs Momentum with Tier-1 OEMs: Across multiple markets

About H&S HighTech

H&S HighTech is a global leader in high-performance electronic components and semiconductor distribution, with expertise spanning semiconductors, display technology, and electronic packaging. Notably, it is the No. 1 manufacturer in Korea for ACF (Anisotropic Conductive Film), crystals, and oscillators – offering optimized solutions for next-generation AI and machine learning applications. By consistently delivering cutting-edge products and services worldwide, H&S HighTech continues to invest in and collaborate on innovative technologies to drive the future of the electronics and semiconductor industry as a strategic partner, rather than a mere supplier.

For more information, visit: www.hnshightech.com

About AONDevices

AONDevices, Inc. is a leader in ultra-low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, redefining what is possible in always-on, battery-operated devices. Harnessing innovative chip architectures, lightweight neural networks, and RISC-V-based hardware, AONDevices achieves exceptional AI performance at ultra-low power consumption.

Its scalable solutions enable advanced features such as wake word detection, voice commands, acoustic event recognition, gestures, motion tracking, and environmental context awareness. From personal devices and smart home systems to automotive technologies, AONDevices supports the creation of intelligent, energy-efficient, and privacy-focused products.

For more information, visit www.aondevices.com.

