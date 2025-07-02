Half-year statement on Nexans liquidity contract - January 1st to June 30th, 2025

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Nexans

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, July 2nd, 2025 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by NEXANS to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as of June 30th, 2025:

49,612 shares

EUR 3,006,649.02 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 6,346

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 5,737

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 944,611 shares for EUR 91,406,765.50

Volume traded over the semester for sales: 922,950 shares for EUR 89,592,331.70

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the last half-year report as of December 31st, 2024, on the dedicated liquidity account:

27,951 shares

EUR 4,821,089.42 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 8,073

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 7,051

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 998,312 shares for EUR 118,098,357.40

Volume traded over the semester for sales: 1,003,865 shares for EUR 118,739,477.10

When the contract was set up, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:

0 share

EUR 6,000,000 in cash

The liquidity contract has been implemented in accordance with AMF decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice, and decision no. 2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021, renewing such establishment.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication









Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com









Olivier Daban

Olivier.Daban@nexans.com









Ilham Dahou

ilham.dahou@nexans.com











Investor relations









Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com







Attachment