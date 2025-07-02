BTC Miner fully upgrades ASIC and GPU hardware to meet global mining needs

New York, NY, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTC Miner, the leader in smart cloud mining, announced the deployment of upgraded ASIC and GPU mining hardware from Bitmain, Canaan Creative, and NVIDIA to support its rapidly growing user base and international infrastructure.

These performance-focused upgrades reflect the platform's continued investment in providing efficient and stable mining services across its ecosystem-driven global network.

Following a 5-fold increase in users in June, BTC Miner continues to scale up operations to meet the growing global demand for convenient, automated, and sustainable mining solutions.

How to get started with BTC Miner

Joining BTC Miner is simple and requires no technical expertise:

All mining operations are fully automated and optimized by BTC Miner’s proprietary AI engine, which dynamically allocates computing power based on market conditions to maximize performance.

BTC Miner has begun deploying cutting-edge mining hardware in its international data centers, with upgrades aimed at improving efficiency and reliability.

A BTC Miner spokesperson said, “Investing in the highest performing equipment is critical to meeting demand. These upgrades allow us to provide better output, greater energy efficiency, and a more stable experience to our users around the world.”

BTC Miner’s international operations include renewable energy data centers across multiple regions. Currently, over 90% of the platform’s operations rely on wind and solar energy, further reinforcing its commitment to responsible, low-carbon mining at scale.

With users across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the platform is designed to support seamless participation from virtually anywhere, without the need to maintain mining hardware.

Platform Key Features

BTC Miner’s core user experience includes:

Real-time mining dashboard view on mobile and desktop devices

Daily potential earnings, no manual effort

Referral rewards to help you accumulate potential passive income

Support multiple currencies with transparent pricing

This mobile-first, AI-automated model provides users with full visibility and control, whether they are at home, in the office, or on the go.

BTC Miner is actively building the next phase of smart, environmentally friendly crypto infrastructure. With efficient hardware upgrades and global expansion well underway, the platform will continue to be committed to helping users mine smarter and keep up with the evolving values of the digital economy.

