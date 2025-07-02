Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Avis Budget Group, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Avis caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) Avis Budget crafted and implemented a plan to significantly accelerate its fleet rotation in the fourth quarter of 2024; (ii) the foregoing acceleration shortened the useful life of the majority of the Company's vehicles in the Americas segment, thereby reducing their recoverable value; (iii) as a result, Avis Budget would be forced to recognize billions of dollars in impairment charges and incur substantial losses; (iv) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on the Company's financial results; (v) accordingly, Avis Budget's financial and/or business prospects were overstated; and (vi) as a result, public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own CAR and purchased prior to February 15, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

