Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of NET Power Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of NET Power Inc. (NYSE: NPWR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at NET Power caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) Net Power was unlikely to complete Project Permian on schedule, and the project was likely to be significantly more expensive than had been represented, because of, inter alia, supply chain issues and numerous site- and region-specific challenges; (ii) accordingly, projections regarding the time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were unrealistic; (iii) the increased time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; and (iv) as a result, public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own NPWR and purchased prior to June 9, 2023

