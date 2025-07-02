Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Napco Security caused the company to misrepresent Napco’s overall expected growth and strength in the Company’s hardware division, including, among other things, confidence in Napco’s ability to achieve its fiscal 2026 growth projections on back of its ability to both appropriately forecast and execute upon the alleged demand for its hardware products.

If you currently own NSSC and purchased prior to February 5, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

