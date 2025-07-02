New Horizon Tree Service Awarded Major Government Contract for Municipal Tree Care in Goodlettsville

Nashville, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Horizon Tree Service, a leading provider of comprehensive arboricultural services in the Nashville metropolitan area, today announced it has been awarded a significant government contract to provide municipal tree care services throughout the City of Goodlettsville. The multi-year agreement represents a major milestone for the locally-owned company and underscores its reputation for delivering exceptional tree care solutions to both private and public sector clients.

The contract encompasses comprehensive tree management services across Goodlettsville's extensive municipal properties, including city parks, public right-of-ways, municipal buildings, and recreational facilities. Under the agreement, New Horizon Tree Service will provide routine maintenance, emergency response services, tree health assessments, and strategic urban forestry planning to help preserve and enhance the city's natural canopy.

"Being selected to serve our hometown of Goodlettsville in this capacity is both an honor and a responsibility we take very seriously," said Troy Zanko, owner of New Horizon Tree Service. "This contract represents the culmination of years of building trust within our community and demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the natural beauty that makes Goodlettsville such a special place to live and work. We're excited to bring our expertise and environmental stewardship to benefit all residents."

The competitive bidding process evaluated proposals based on technical expertise, safety protocols, environmental sustainability practices, and cost-effectiveness. New Horizon's winning proposal emphasized innovative approaches to urban forestry management, including advanced diagnostic techniques for early disease detection and preventative maintenance programs designed to extend tree lifespan while reducing long-term municipal costs.

As part of the contract, New Horizon will implement a comprehensive tree inventory system that will help city officials make informed decisions about long-term urban forestry planning. The system will track tree health, species diversity, and maintenance schedules to ensure optimal care while maximizing the environmental and economic benefits that healthy urban forests provide to the community.

The partnership addresses growing concerns about maintaining Goodlettsville's urban forest amid increasing development pressures and changing environmental conditions. Professional tree care has become essential for preserving property values, enhancing air quality, and maintaining the community's distinctive character while ensuring public safety along roadways and in public spaces.

"Municipal tree care requires specialized knowledge and equipment that goes beyond standard residential services," explained Zanko. "Our team of certified arborists understands the unique challenges of managing trees in urban environments, from soil compaction issues to utility line conflicts. This contract allows us to apply our expertise on a larger scale while contributing directly to our community's long-term sustainability."

The contract includes provisions for emergency response services, ensuring that New Horizon can rapidly address storm damage, fallen trees, and other urgent situations that could impact public safety or infrastructure. The company's fleet of specialized equipment and trained personnel will be available around the clock to support the city's emergency management efforts.

New Horizon's selection reflects its established track record of delivering reliable, professional tree care services throughout the region. The company has built its reputation through consistent quality service, transparent communication, and a commitment to environmental best practices that balance human needs with ecological preservation.

The municipal contract is expected to create additional employment opportunities within the community as New Horizon expands its workforce to meet the increased service demands. The company plans to hire additional certified arborists and tree care specialists, with preference given to local candidates who share the company's commitment to environmental stewardship.

"This partnership represents more than just a business relationship—it's an investment in Goodlettsville's future," said Zanko. "Trees are infrastructure that provides measurable benefits including energy savings, stormwater management, and improved air quality. By maintaining these assets professionally, we're helping ensure that future generations can enjoy the same natural beauty that defines our community today."

The contract officially begins August 1, 2025, with an initial term of three years and options for renewal based on performance metrics and community satisfaction.

For more information about New Horizon Tree Service and their comprehensive municipal and residential tree care solutions, visit their website or locate their tree service in Goodlettsville TN office.

About New Horizon Tree Service

New Horizon Tree Service is a full-service arboricultural company serving the greater Nashville metropolitan area. Founded and owned by Troy Zanko, the company specializes in comprehensive tree care solutions including removal, pruning, emergency services, disease management, and municipal forestry services. Based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, New Horizon combines technical expertise with environmental stewardship to deliver exceptional results for residential, commercial, and government clients.

Contact Information:

New Horizon Tree Service

501 Hanover Ct

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

615-260-5303

New Horizon Tree Service

Troy Zanko

615-260-5303

newhorizontreeservice@aol.com

1605 County Hospital Rd

Nashville, TN 37218