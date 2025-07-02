Houston to host 2025 AAU Junior Olympic Games July 22 - August 2

Houston, TX, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), in conjunction with the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority (HCHSA), will host the 2025 AAU Junior Olympic Games in five (5) different venues across the Greater Houston area from July 22 to August 2. The competition will include more than 16,000 athletes from ages 8 to 18, and is the largest youth multi-sport event in the United States. Houston will be hosting this competition for the fourth time, having previously hosted in 2012, 2016 and 2021, and is also slated to host the event again in 2027 and 2031.

“We are so excited to bring our premier event back to Houston,” AAU President Jo Mirza said.

“The AAU Junior Olympic Games bring together athletes from all corners of the country and all

walks of life to showcase their skills on a national stage. Harris County Houston Sports Authority

has been an invaluable partner in helping us create such a successful event for these athletes

and attendees.”

The 59th AAU Junior Olympic Games will include a range of competitions across multiple sports spanning the 12-day event:

Swimming: Tuesday, July 22 - Sunday, July 27 at the Cy-Fair Natatorium

Indoor Sports: Wednesday, July 23 - Wednesday, July 30 at the George R. Brown Convention Center Baton Twirling, Dance, Cheerleading, Gymnastics, Jump Rope, Karate, Taekwondo, Trampoline & Tumbling, Sports Stacking and Wrestling

Flag Football: Thursday, July 24 - Sunday, July 27 at Rice Stadium

Track & Field/Multi-Events: Saturday, July 26 - Saturday, August 2 at Turner Stadium

Field Hockey: Monday, July 28 - Thursday, July 31 at Episcopal High School

“We’re very excited to once again welcome the country’s best competitors and their families to Houston for the 2025 AAU Junior Olympic Games,” HCHSA CEO Ryan Walsh said. “The AAU has a long history of producing some of the most renowned athletes in the country, and we look forward to seeing the next generation of talent compete in this year’s events. It’s an honor to bring the AAU Junior Olympic Games back to our city.”

Full details about the 2025 AAU Junior Olympic Games can be found on the AAU and HCHSA websites – aaujrogames.org and houstonsports.org/event/aau-junior-olympic-games . Anyone interested in attending the competitions can purchase tickets online at houstonsports.org/event/aau-junior-olympic-games .

ABOUT THE AMATEUR ATHLETIC UNION (AAU)

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is the largest, non-profit, event-driven multi-sports organizations in the country. Founded in 1888 to establish standards and uniformity in sports, the AAU philosophy of “Sports For All, Forever” is now shared by nearly 1,000,000 members and 150,000 volunteers across 45 sports programs and 55 U.S. districts annually. For more information, visit www.aausports.org .

