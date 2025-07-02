AI Agents Market Size Worth USD 236.03 Billion by 2034 Fueled by Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing Advances

Ottawa, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI agents market size was valued at USD 5.43 billion in 2024, projected to grow from USD 7.92 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 236.03 billion by 2034, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 45.82% during the forecast period. The North American market size was calculated at USD 2.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to reflect a CAGR of 45.97% from 2025 to 2034. The ongoing revolution in ML & NLP is major factor for the boom of AI agents market across the globe.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Your Report Is Ready | Download the Sample Pages Now@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/5948

AI Agents Market Key Highlights and Strategic Insights (2024 and Beyond)

North America held the largest market share (~41%) in 2024.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Europe is expected to witness steady and notable growth.

In 2024, the private sector segment led the market by technology.

The machine learning segment is set to gain significant momentum from 2025 to 2034.

Single-agent systems dominated the market in 2024.

Multi-agent systems are expected to record the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Ready-to-deploy agents captured the largest market share by type in 2024.

Build-your-own agents are projected to grow at the fastest rate by type.

Customer service and virtual assistants led by applications in 2024.

The healthcare segment is poised for the fastest growth in application.

The enterprise segment accounted for the major market share in 2024.

The industrial segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR by end user.



AI Agents Market Overview & Potential

AI agents are software programs that perform tasks autonomously on behalf of other systems and users. It consists of various functionalities like problem solving, executing actions, interactions with external environments, and decision making. They perform tasks independently and interact with the surrounding includes digital and physical. AI agents learn from past interactions, data, and feedback to enhance their performance. AI agents include chatbots, recommendation systems, robots, virtual assistants, and AI-powered customer support.

The growing adoption of AI agents in various sectors like finance, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, education, and businesses helps in the market growth. The growing advancements in machine learning and natural language processing enhance the effectiveness of AI agents. The growing demand for business process automation, hyper-personalization, and 24/7 support drives the market growth.

What are the 5 Best AI Agent Tools and Development Frameworks?

Tool Specifications LangGraph Handles single-agent, hierarchical, sequential, and multi-agent workflows AutoGen Performs complex enterprise tasks and is widely used in training and academic environments CrewAI Used in marketing and customer service tasks OpenAI Agents SDK Developers require customizable workflows Google Agent Dev Kit Supports complex agent relationships and develops for the organization using the Google Cloud system



Gain a Competitive Edge — View Full Report @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-agents-market

How does Personalised Customer Service Create an Opportunity for an AI Agent?

The growing demand for personalised customer service in various sectors like e-commerce, small-scale businesses, telecom, travel, and hospitality increases the adoption of AI agents to perform several tasks. AI agents analyze a large amount of customer data through interactions, past purchases, and preferences to offer customized support to customers. The growing evolution in customer expectations, like wanting tailored solutions, instant responses, and proactive communication, increases demand for AI agents.

This agent enhances customer engagement through proactive support, product recommendations, and personalised offers. An AI agent helps to develop customer loyalty and trust. AI agents are available 24/7 and handle a large volume of customer interactions. They analyze customer needs, behavior, and preferences to provide service. The growing demand for personalised customer service creates an opportunity for the growth of the AI agents market.

Also Read: Generative AI Reshaping Customer Service | Market to Hit USD 2,226.18 Billion by 2034

Also Read: CRM Market to Hit USD 491.54 Billion by 2034 | Revolutionizing Customer Engagement Worldwide

AI Agents Market Limitations and Challenges

What are the Limitations of AI Agents?

Presence of Ethical and Privacy Concerns:- The growing misuse of AI agents, like spreading misinformation, creating deepfakes, and automating cyberattacks, creates risks. The ethical concerns, like lack of transparency, misinformation, bias, accountability, manipulation, & discrimination, and privacy concerns like lack of consent, repurposing data, misuse of data, & data security, hamper the growth of the AI agents market.

The growing misuse of AI agents, like spreading misinformation, creating deepfakes, and automating cyberattacks, creates risks. The ethical concerns, like lack of transparency, misinformation, bias, accountability, manipulation, & discrimination, and privacy concerns like lack of consent, repurposing data, misuse of data, & data security, hamper the growth of the AI agents market. High Operational Cost:- The development of AI agents requires a high initial investment. Factors like the need for deployment infrastructure, the complexity of the AI model, requirement for high-quality data increase the operational cost. The need for API integration, testing, quality assurance, model retraining, and performance monitoring leads to higher operational costs.

Also Read: SCADA Industry Set for Major Expansion | Market to Surpass USD 32.04 Billion by 2034

Also Read: Alternative Data Market Booms | Forecast to Reach USD 176.13 Billion by 2034

Scope of AI Agents Market

Report Attributes Key Statistics CAGR 2025-2034 45.82% Market Size in 2024 USD 5.43 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 7.92 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 52.20 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 111 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 236.03 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Year 2025 to 2034 Historical Data 2020 to 2023 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Largest Contributing Country (2024) United States Emerging Markets China, India, Brazil Segments Covered Technology, Agent System, Type, Application, End-user, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis, Trends Patent Analysis Included for major players Regulatory Landscape Region-wise AI ethics and compliance frameworks



Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Why did North America dominate the AI Agents Market?

North America dominated the AI agents market by holding more than 41% of revenue share in 2024. The well-developed technological infrastructure and growing AI ecosystem development increase demand for AI agents. The growing adoption of AI agents in businesses to analyze data, automate tasks, and handle customer interactions helps in the market growth.

The growing advancements in natural language processing and machine learning increase the adoption of AI agents. The growing expansion of the healthcare sector in the region is fueling the adoption of AI agents. The presence of major companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft drives the overall growth of the market.

U.S. AI Agents Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025-2034

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. AI agents market size has been calculated at USD 2.27 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 69.06 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 46.09% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. AI Agents Market Trends:

Technological Enhancements : Rapid advances in machine learning, NLP, and deep learning are fueling smarter, conversational, and autonomous agents.

: Rapid advances in are fueling smarter, conversational, and autonomous agents. Business Automation : Enterprises are leveraging AI agents to automate tasks like customer support, IT workflows, and HR onboarding, improving both efficiency and productivity.

: Enterprises are leveraging AI agents to automate tasks like customer support, IT workflows, and HR onboarding, improving both efficiency and productivity. Leading platforms like Microsoft 365 Copilot, Salesforce Agentforce, IBM WatsonX, and SoundHound's Amelia 7.0 are embedding AI agents into enterprise tools and communication channels



Fuel Your Next Move – Get the Detailed Report Today » https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/5948

What to Expect from Asia Pacific’s AI Agent Market?

Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing digital transformation in countries increases the adoption of AI agents. The growing public and private sector investments in AI technologies help in the market growth. The growing disposable incomes and increasing penetration of the internet increase demand for AI in various sectors.

The increasing technological advancements, like natural language processing and machine learning, increase the adoption of AI agents. The growing demand from various sectors like smart city, finance, and healthcare in countries like South Korea, China, and Japan supports the overall growth of the market.

AI Agents Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology Analysis

How did Machine Learning Segment Dominated the AI Agents Market?

The machine learning segment dominated the AI agents market in 2024. The growing demand for predicting outcomes, understanding complex datasets, and identifying patterns increases the demand for machine learning. The growing demand across various sectors like customer service, finance, and healthcare helps in the market growth. The increasing demand for virtual assistance, fraud detection, and personalized recommendations in various sectors increases the adoption of machine learning based AI agents. The rising demand for efficient customer service in various sectors and increasing remote work drive the overall growth of the market.

The deep learning segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for automation in businesses increases the demand for AI agents to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency. The growing sales and marketing operations increase the adoption of AI agents for optimizing marketing strategies, lead generation, and customer segmentation.

The growing expansion of the healthcare sector in various regions helps in the market growth. The growing demand for personalised recommendations in various applications increases the demand for deep learning. The growing demand across various sectors like manufacturing, customer service, logistics, finance, and sales supports the overall growth of the market.

Also Read: Future of Logistics | Generative AI Set to Drive USD 20.61 Billion Market by 2034

Also Read: Logistics Market to Surpass USD 20.18 Trillion by 2034 | Backbone of Global Trade and Supply Chains

By Agent System Analysis

Which Agent System held the Largest Share in the AI Agents Market in 2024?

The single-agent segment held the largest revenue share of the AI agents market in 2024. The growing demand for automation in various industries, especially in operational efficiency and customer service, helps the market growth. Single-agent systems need less technical expertise, customization, and lower initial investments. They are available for a wider range of businesses.

Single agents are widely used in processing transactions, answering customer queries, and scheduling appointments. Single agents are ready-to-deploy solutions and an ideal option for businesses. The growing demand for enhancing efficiency and quick automation in businesses increases the demand for single agents, driving the overall growth of the market.

The multi-agent segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing production of autonomous vehicles increases demand for multi-agent AI for optimizing traffic flow and navigating safely. The growing traffic congestion increases the adoption of multi-agent systems for reducing congestion and optimizing traffic flow. The growing focus on personalised healthcare, like rehabilitation, diagnostics, and medication management, leads to demand for multi-agent AI systems, helping the market growth. The increasing demand across applications like healthcare, robotics, smart cities, manufacturing, finance, transportation, and logistics supports the overall growth of the market.

By Type Analysis

Why did Ready-To-Deploy Segment Dominate the AI Agents Market?

The ready-to-deploy agents segment dominated the AI agents market in 2024. The growing demand for AI agents with minimal setup in various businesses increases the demand for ready-to-deploy agents for quicker improvements. Ready-to-deploy agents consist of intuitive interfaces and pre-built functionalities. The growing demand from medium-sized and small-sized enterprises helps the market growth. It has a user-friendly interface and requires a lower initial investment. The rising demand across various applications like internal process optimization, customer service, and sales automation drives the overall growth of the market.

The build-your-own agents segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing development of its own AI agents in the BFSI and healthcare sectors helps the growth of the market. Build-your-own agents offer customization and seamlessly integrate with the existing system. It handles robust data and maintains control over sensitive information. Build-your-own agents enhance operational efficiency, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance decision-making. The growing demand from various sectors like education, manufacturing, retail, IT operations, customer support, and content creation contributes to the overall growth of the market.

Also Read: ChatGPT said: Metaverse in Education Market Transforms Learning with Immersive and Collaborative Technologies

Also Read: AI in Education Market to Hit USD 88.58 Billion by 2034 | Transforming Learning Through Intelligent Systems

By Application Analysis

How Customer Service & Virtual Assistance Segment Dominated the AI Agents Market?

The customer service & virtual assistance segment dominated the AI agents market in 2024. The growing expansion of the e-commerce sector increases demand for virtual assistance & customer service for handling tasks like social media management, product listing, and many more. Virtual assistance performs various tasks like email management, travel arrangements, calendar management, customer service, research, and many more. Virtual assistance provides predictive analytics and data analysis. The growing real estate sector increases demand for virtual assistance for scheduled viewing, listing, and other tasks, driving the overall growth of the market.

The healthcare segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for handling administrative tasks, scheduling appointments, and managing patient records in the healthcare industry increases the adoption of AI agents. The growing focus on personalised medicine increases demand for AI agents for tailored treatments and predicting risks. The growing focus on better patient engagement helps in the market growth. The increasing demand for remote patient monitoring, streamlined workflows, and drug discovery & development in healthcare increases the adoption of AI agents, contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Also Read: AI in Healthcare Market to Surpass USD 388.5 Billion by 2034 | Redefining Diagnosis, Treatment & Patient Care

Also Read: Generative AI in Healthcare Market to Hit USD 30.4 Billion by 2034 | Accelerating Innovation in Medical Intelligence

By End User Analysis

Which End User Segment Dominated the AI Agents Market in 2024?

The enterprise segment dominated the AI agents market in 2024. The presence of complex processes and a vast amount of data in enterprises increases demand for AI agents for enhancing operational efficiency, automating repetitive tasks, and streamlining workflows. The growing demand for enhanced customer service in enterprises increases demand for AI agents for quick responses, 24/7 support, and personalised interactions, helping the market growth. The growing demand for various AI agents like customer service, IT support, sales & marketing, and finance in enterprises helps the market growth. The growing enterprises' investment in CRM systems and automation tools drives the overall growth of the market.

The industrial segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for automating tasks like inventory management, quality control, and process monitoring in various industries increases the demand for AI agents. The growing need for optimizing workflows in industries increases the adoption of AI agents. The ongoing advancements in AI agents like computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning increase adoption in industrial sectors. The growing demand from various industrial sectors like energy, manufacturing, and logistics supports the growth of the market.

Related Topics You May Find Useful:

AI Agents Market Top Companies

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Baidu

Google

IBM Corporation

Meta

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

AI Agents Market Recent Developments

In June 2025, Infosys BPM launched AI agents in invoice processing. The AI agent aims to enable business scale effectively & quickly and boost operational efficiency. AI agents have advanced decision-making capabilities and enable end-to-end workflow management.



(Source: https://analyticsindiamag.com/ai-news-updates/infosys-bpm-launches-ai-agents-in-invoice-processing/)



In June 2025, LocaliQ launched a voice AI agent to transform prospect conversations. The AI agent was developed using advanced natural language processing. The capabilities of the AI agent are available 24/7, provide automated summaries of calls, a single command centre, and instant lead triage.



(Source: https://www.gannett.com/pr/localiq-launches-voice-ai-agent-to-transform-prospect-conversations/)



In June 2025, H Company launched next-generation autonomous AI agents for consumer and enterprise markets. The agent suite includes Surfer H, Runner H, and Tester H. Runner H performs multi-step task completion, surfer H for browser-based automation and Tester H for automated software testing. The AI agents offer faster task completion, web navigation, task execution, quality assurance, and GDPR-first data handling.



(Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603660208/en/H-Company-Launches-Next-Generation-Autonomous-AI-Agents-for-Enterprise-and-Consumer-Markets)

The AI Agents Market report is categorized into the following segments and subsegments:

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Others



By Agent System

Single Agent System

Multi-Agent System

By Type

Ready-to-Deploy Agents

Build-Your-Own Agents

By Application

Customer Service and Virtual Assistants

Robotics and Automation

Healthcare

Financial Services

Security and Surveillance

Gaming and Entertainment

Marketing and Sales

Human Resources

Legal and Compliance

Others

By End User

Consumer

Enterprise

Industrial



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Don’t Wait | Get This Premium Report Delivered Instantly@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/5948

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter