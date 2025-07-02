Vietnam Data Center Portfolio Database 2025, with CMC Telecom, DTS Telecom, Edge Centres, FPT Telecom, OneHub Saigon, Infracrowd Capital, NTT + VNPT, Saigontel, Viettel IDC, VNPT, and more

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Vietnam is 4x the existing capacity, with the majority concentrated around Ho Chi Minh City.

Around 90% of upcoming data centers in Vietnam are concentrated in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam is opening up its market to investors, allowing them to own data centers, which will increase the number of data centers entering the market

This database product covers the Vietnam data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 17 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (26 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (17 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

CMC Telecom

DTS Telecom

Edge Centres

Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)

FPT Telecom

Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)

Hanel-CSF

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Infracrowd Capital

NTT + VNPT (Global Data Service JSC)

Saigontel

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres + VGN

Viettel IDC

VNPT

Worldwide DC Solutions

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzurh0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.