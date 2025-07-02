Urandir Oliveira Assumes Presidency of the Advanced Research Council of the Brazilian Academy of Merit Honors





SAO PAULO, Brazil, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, founder and president of the Dakila International Ecosystem, was officially sworn in as president of the Advanced Research Council of the Brazilian Academy of Merit Honors (ABRAHM) on Thursday, June 26. The ceremony, which was part of the Academy’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, took place at the André Franco Montoro Auditorium, in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp).

According to ABRAHM’s president, Commander Regino Barros, the creation of the Advanced Research chair was inspired by the council’s visit to Dakila’s headquarters in Campo Grande. “I was deeply impressed by the brilliant work carried out by Urandir and his community. From that experience, we formed a joint plan. Today, two major ecosystems come together: Dakila and ABRAHM, with support from the Brazilian Association of Digital Influence (ABRID) and the Executive Secretariat of the National Congress, which includes 241 members of parliament,” said Barros.

In his speech, Urandir expressed his pride in leading the council. “It is an honor to represent everyone who walks this journey with us. This recognition strengthens our commitment to science, technology, and humanity. We want to positively impact Brazil and the world,” stated the new president, who received a standing ovation. Urandir was also honored with medallions bearing the likeness of former president Juscelino Kubitschek, the Academy’s patron and a symbol of progress and innovation in Brazil.

During the event, Urandir presented the Juscelino Kubitschek Medal to the São Paulo State Secretary of Tourism and Travel, Roberto de Lucena, who emphasized the importance of ABRAHM as an institution that recognizes individuals who contribute to building a more just and civilized society.

The event brought together political authorities, scientists, academic institution representatives, and leaders from the productive sector.

Dakila Ecosystem

Founded over 30 years ago, the Dakila International Ecosystem has evolved into a global network with members across four continents. Its institutional structure coordinates various fronts of scientific research through Dakila Research, promoting discoveries that challenge traditional views of official science.

Among its most notable studies are the discovery of the ancient city of Ratanabá in the Amazon—featuring more than 16 km of streets, blocks, and buildings revealed through LiDAR technology (an acronym for Light Detection and Ranging); research on the Earth System and its anomalies; the development of new technologies for health and energy; the remapping of the ancestral Peabiru Path; and the investigation of humanity’s origins and forgotten historical records.

