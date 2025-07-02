New Product from Carestream: Upgrade Your Analog System on Your Terms with Our All-New DRX-Transportable System/Flex

Rochester, N.Y., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream Health today announced the introduction of its all-new DRX-Transportable System/Flex, a PC-independent retrofit system that delivers all the advantages of retrofit Digital Radiography (DR), like improved image quality, a more efficient workflow, and increased productivity—now with the added flexibility for customers to choose the PC of their choice.

It offers the unparalleled versatility to seamlessly retrofit analog x-ray systems to enhance performance, productivity, and image quality—and helping to extend the life of those existing systems for an improved ROI.

“This new solution is a perfect fit for organizations looking to upgrade to the benefits of DR on their own terms,” said Jane Moverley, Carestream’s Director of International Sales. “It provides the flexibility to allow our customers to choose the right PC hardware and specifications for their unique and ever-changing needs and requirements.”

Compatible with a range of desktop, laptop, and tablet PCs, the DRX-Transportable System/Flex gives users the flexibility to choose the type and format that best suits their needs, reducing hardware constraints for faster, smoother implementation. It also enables facilities to retrofit multiple systems using a single solution by pairing with a portable laptop or tablet, allowing seamless sharing across rooms and mobile units.

The system is also compatible with a wide range of high-quality DR Detectors, and features Carestream’s ImageView 2.1 software with advanced, AI-powered image processing for superb image quality and streamlined workflows.

“We’re confident the DRX-Transportable System/Flex will help our customers transform their operations and take full advantage of our advanced solutions to unlock the full potential of their equipment, boost their productivity and performance, and maximize their ROI,” said Ms. Moverley.

The DRX-Transportable System/Flex is offered with Carestream’s digital imaging solutions and will be available in selected markets through Carestream representatives.

###

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com .

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

Rx Only

Not all products and functionality are available in all countries, speak to your sales representative for details on availability.

Attachment