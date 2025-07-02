Winner Cloud Mining Platform: New XMR (Monero) Participation Channel





San Diego, California, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earn crypto income while protecting your privacy Against the backdrop of the growing demand for privacy protection in the crypto industry, in order to meet the dual demands of global users for privacy and payment flexibility, WinnerMining cloud mining platform now officially supports XMR (Monero) recharges to participate in mining services. Users can use this highly anonymous cryptocurrency to transfer assets and start their cloud mining journey.

What is XMR (Monero)?

XMR (Monero) is the world's leading privacy coin. Its biggest feature is that transaction information is completely anonymized, which can effectively protect user identity and asset tracks. The integration with the WinnerMining platform means that users can enjoy a safer, more private, and freer funding channel when mining mainstream currencies such as BTC, LTC, and DOGE.

How to use XMR to participate in mining:

1. Visit WinnerMining to create an account. （Sign up and get $15）

2. Select the contract mining machine that suits you and start mining.





( For more details, please visit the official website: winnermining.com )

Settle your income automatically once every 24 hours without any extra operations.

The privacy first choice for global users

WinnerMining platform will continue to expand support for more cryptocurrencies and create an open, reliable and stable multi-currency mining ecosystem.

"As the world pays more and more attention to privacy rights, we are committed to providing more diverse, secure and anonymous encryption services."

-- WinnerMining team said





Experience now:

Visit the official website: winnermining.com

Use XMR to invest, while deeply protecting personal privacy, you can also easily obtain stable daily income!

Attachment