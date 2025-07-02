Public Safety and Security Industry Outlook Report 2025-2034 | AI and 5G Technologies Drive Market Growth, Geopolitical Tensions Bolster Investments

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety and Security Market Outlook 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Public Safety And Security Market is valued at USD 581.9 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 12.2% to reach global sales of USD 1.63 trillion in 2034







The public safety and security market encompasses a wide range of technologies, services, and infrastructure designed to protect individuals, communities, and critical assets from threats such as crime, terrorism, natural disasters, and cyberattacks. It includes surveillance systems, emergency communication networks, cybersecurity platforms, biometric access control, disaster response solutions, and law enforcement technologies. Government agencies, defense organizations, private companies, and critical infrastructure operators form the primary customer base.



As urban populations grow and threats become more complex and interconnected, public safety strategies have evolved to focus on proactive risk management, real-time intelligence, and multi-agency coordination. Technological advancements - particularly in AI, IoT, and big data analytics - are driving transformation across the sector, enabling faster decision-making and predictive threat detection. With growing emphasis on smart city development and homeland security, the global public safety and security market continues to gain momentum, supported by rising investments and regulatory mandates.



In 2024, the public safety and security market experienced accelerated growth, driven by rising geopolitical tensions, urban crime, and the increasing frequency of natural disasters. Governments expanded investments in integrated command and control centers, enabling real-time monitoring and coordinated emergency response. AI-powered surveillance systems saw widespread deployment in cities, transportation hubs, and public venues, enhancing threat detection capabilities. The use of drones in search and rescue operations and border surveillance gained regulatory support across several regions. Meanwhile, cybersecurity emerged as a top priority as public safety networks became more digitized and vulnerable to cyber threats.



The adoption of facial recognition, behavioral analytics, and cloud-based video surveillance platforms increased among law enforcement agencies. Public-private partnerships grew stronger, particularly in infrastructure protection and mass event security. In response to public concerns, agencies focused on ethical data use and transparency while implementing these advanced systems. The year marked a shift toward smarter, tech-driven safety strategies balancing efficiency with civil liberties.



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the public safety and security market is expected to evolve with even deeper integration of AI, edge computing, and 5G connectivity. These technologies will support ultra-fast communication, autonomous threat response, and enhanced mobility for first responders. Predictive analytics will become more refined, enabling agencies to forecast incidents before they occur using integrated data from environmental sensors, social media, and surveillance feeds. Public safety cloud platforms will gain traction for managing data from body cameras, incident reporting, and digital evidence collection.



Biometric technologies, including iris and gait recognition, will supplement existing access control systems, especially in high-risk zones. Additionally, climate-related disaster preparedness will prompt investments in resilient infrastructure and early warning systems. As cities become smarter and more interconnected, ensuring public safety will require collaborative efforts between tech providers, government agencies, and civic organizations. The future will prioritize not just response speed, but operational intelligence, interoperability, and public trust.



Key Insights Public Safety And Security Market

Adoption of AI and machine learning in surveillance and emergency response systems is improving predictive analysis and real-time situational awareness.

5G-enabled communication systems are empowering faster data transmission for emergency services, connected vehicles, and mobile surveillance units.

Growth in public-private partnerships is accelerating the deployment of integrated safety infrastructure in smart city initiatives.

Cloud-based security and incident management platforms are simplifying coordination, storage, and retrieval of critical public safety data.

Ethical use of surveillance and facial recognition is becoming a key focus, influencing procurement policies and system design choices.

Rising global threats including terrorism, cyberattacks, and natural disasters are increasing government spending on advanced public safety systems.

Urbanization and smart city development are boosting demand for real-time monitoring and coordinated emergency response infrastructure.

Technological innovation in video analytics, biometrics, and IoT is enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of public safety solutions.

Increased awareness of disaster preparedness and crisis management is driving adoption of integrated emergency communication systems.

Data privacy concerns and public resistance to surveillance technologies pose significant challenges to implementation, requiring careful policy design, transparency, and regulatory oversight to maintain public trust.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $581.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1630 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Accenture PLC.

AGT International

Atos SE

BAE Systems PLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Ericsson

Fotokite

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

NEC Corporation

Teltronic S.A.U.

Thales Group

Halma PLC

Brady Corporation

Securitas AB

ADT Inc.

Allegion PLC

Federal Signal Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

General Dynamics Corporation

CentralSquare Technologies LLC

Hexagon AB

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri)

Sun Ridge Systems Inc.

Telstra Corporation Limited

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems

Genetec Inc.

Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Nice Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Qognify Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd

Public Safety And Security Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

By Vertical

Emergency Services

Critical Infrastructure Security

Transportation Systems

Other Verticals

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rykoxz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment