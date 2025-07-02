Green Mining Goes Mainstream: OPTO Miner Launch Event Marks Turning Point in Crypto Sustainability

Aberdeen, UK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an important hub in the global energy supply chain, Aberdeen is gradually realizing the successful transformation from a traditional energy capital to a green energy pioneer city. In line with this green trend, OPTO Miner has launched a global green energy cloud mining platform to promote a new model of sustainable digital asset participation and provide global users with a low-carbon, efficient, and accessible path to cryptocurrency digital asset value-added.

This innovative platform deeply integrates renewable energy such as wind and solar energy with advanced cloud computing architecture. Users do not need to deploy physical mining machines, and can participate in mainstream digital currency mining with one click through the web or mobile terminal. At present, the platform has supported multiple currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT, USDC, BCH, LTC, SOL, etc., truly realizing the popularization and intelligent cloud mining of green cryptocurrencies.

"The future of cryptocurrency must be based on sustainable development," said OPTO Miner co-founder at the press conference. "We hope to bring users a long-term, stable and environmentally friendly profit model through green computing technology."





Register to get free experience money, start your green income journey with zero threshold

From now on, global users only need to visit the official website https://optominer.com and register via email to receive a $15 green contract mining experience money, and get additional sign-in rewards by signing in daily. The entire mining process is fully automated, with zero technical threshold, truly realizing the "everyone can participate" green cryptocurrency continuous wealth growth model.

Flexible contracts × customized mining machines, transparent and controllable income structure

OPTO Miner's core competitiveness lies not only in its underlying computing power architecture driven by green energy, but also in its flexible contract mechanism and effective income model. Users can choose different mining machine plans and mining cycles according to their own budget, risk preference and income expectations. The system automatically settles daily, and the income is credited in real time, realizing true "visual passive income".

The following are some examples of contracts on the platform, covering multiple levels of needs from entry-level to professional investors:

[BTC Green Contract (Miner-S19k-Pro)] Investment amount: $100, final return: $100 + $8

[BTC Green Contract (AVALON MINER A1326-109T)] Investment amount: $500, final return: $500 + $36.3

[DOGE Green Contract iBeLink BM-K1+] Investment amount: $1,000, final return: $1,000 + $125

[LTC Green Contract (Gold Shell Mini Dog 2)] Investment amount: $3,000, final return: $3,000 + $822

[BTC Green Contract Antminer S17 Pro] Investment amount: $5,000, final return: $5,000 + $1,820

[BTC Green Contract (Antminer T19)] Investment amount: $7,700, final return: $7,700 + $4,158 USD

[BTC Green Contract Avalon A1466] Investment amount: 10,000 USD, final return: 10,000 USD + 5772 USD

[BTC Green Contract (WhatsMiner M53)] Investment amount: 15,000 USD, final return: 15,000 USD + 8748 USD

[BTC Green Contract S21 XP Hydro] Investment amount: 30,000 USD, final return: 30,000 USD + 21525 USD

[BTC Green Contract (ANTSPACE HW5)] Investment amount: 50,000 USD, final return: 50,000 USD + 41595 USD

[BTC Green Contract ANTSPACE HD5] Investment amount: 100,000 USD, final return: 100,000 USD + 92610 USD

Mainstream and marginal coins are optimized, and mining benefits are fully upgraded

Driven by green energy, OPTO Miner has optimized dual mining for mainstream currency BTC and marginal currencies XRP and DOGE.

The platform greatly improves the mining efficiency of BTC through intelligent frequency modulation and energy efficiency control system, while reducing energy consumption and maintaining high and stable returns, which is suitable for conservative investors.

At the same time, for XRP and DOGE, the platform adopts fine computing power stratification and targeted energy allocation, allowing these marginal currencies to be reborn in green cloud mining and become high-potential options in diversified asset allocation.

The structure of "main currency is stable and marginal currency is active" allows OPTO Miner to meet the dual pursuit of stability and growth of different users.

The security architecture has been fully upgraded, and green compliance has become a new industry standard

Security has always been the lifeline of digital asset mining platforms. OPTO Miner has fully deployed a decentralized asset custody mechanism, end-to-end encrypted communication protocol, and a full-process visual monitoring system in the system architecture to ensure that the flow of funds is safe and transparent, and user data privacy is worry-free.

At the same time, the platform has actively connected internationally, promoting the blockchain industry to move towards a new stage of low-carbon and sustainable development on the basis of compliance.





Learn about OPTO Miner

Founded in 2018, OPTO Miner focuses on promoting the integration of green energy technology and encrypted computing power networks. As the world's leading green cloud mining platform, OPTO Miner has attracted more than 7 million users, covering more than 180 countries and regions, and is deeply trusted and supported by global crypto asset users.

The platform always adheres to the core concept of "low carbon, smart, and inclusive", and is committed to providing users with a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency digital asset participation channel, so that everyone in the world can participate and enter the green cryptocurrency era.

Want to know more about OPTO Miner? Welcome to contact:

Email: info@optominer.com

Official website: https://optominer.com

APP download: https://optominer.com/xml/index.html#/app

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.