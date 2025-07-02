Michael Uslan Kicks Off NJ Film Academy’s “Breaking In” Series With Powerful Lessons

Lincroft, NJ, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE // July 2, 2025

Michael Uslan Launches NJ Film Academy's "Breaking In" Lecture Series with Powerful Lessons in Passion, Perseverance, and Batman

LINCROFT, NJ — The New Jersey Film Academy, in partnership with Brookdale Community College, officially launched its inaugural "Breaking In" Film Industry Lecture Series with a landmark appearance by legendary Batman Executive Producer Michael Uslan. The event marked not only the beginning of a powerful new platform for aspiring filmmakers—but also a deeply personal homecoming for the Ocean Township native and newly named New Jersey Hall of Fame inductee.

Held at Brookdale's campus, the event brought together students, faculty, and industry professionals to celebrate the first cohort of graduates from the NJ Film Academy certificate program. Moderated by Aaron Fichtner, Ph.D., President of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges, Uslan—best known for turning Batman from a popular TV character into a major movie success—gave an unforgettable talk filled with personal stories, lessons he learned the hard way, and useful advice for anyone who wants to work in film or media.

"If this blue-collar kid from New Jersey could make his dreams come true, why can't you?" Uslan told the crowd. "But it will never happen if you wait on the couch. You need to get up, be proactive, and shove your foot into any door that's open, even a crack."

From the Jersey Shore to Gotham City

Uslan captivated the audience with his journey—from comic book-obsessed teenager in Ocean Township to producing the 1989 Batman movie that redefined a genre. Along the way, he became the first college professor to teach a course on comic books (at Indiana University), built relationships with legends like Stan Lee, and spent a decade battling Hollywood executives to bring his dark, serious vision of Batman to life.

The lecture wove together humor, grit, and humility. He credited his parents for instilling passion and work ethic, and his Ocean Township English teachers for nurturing his writing talent. His anecdotes included pitching Batman to skeptical studios ("Batman will never be successful because Annie didn't do well," one exec told him), writing contracts on napkins, and fighting to preserve the artistic integrity of a character he adored since age seven.

“Ten Rules for Making a Movie”

Uslan also offered students a crash course in storytelling:

"There are ten rules to making a successful motion picture," he said. "Number one: story. Number two: story. Number three through five: story. Number six through eight: character. Nine and ten? Story."

He urged students to remember that success starts with substance and heart—and that a truly powerful story transcends genre.

"When you leave a Christopher Nolan Batman film, you don't say, 'That was a great comic book movie.' You say, 'That was a great film.'"

Lessons for the Students

The event concluded with a recognition ceremony for the first graduating class of the NJ Film Academy at Brookdale. Each student received a certificate marking their completion of the program—an entry point into the expanding film industry in New Jersey.

Uslan shared his final advice directly with them:

Be resilient: "Rejection is inevitable. What matters is commitment and perseverance. That's what gets you across the finish line."

Stay in Jersey: "You no longer have to move to LA to make it. With Netflix, Lionsgate, and new studios rising here, New Jersey is quickly becoming a production powerhouse."

Adapt and engage: On AI and emerging technologies, Uslan encourages students to embrace innovation responsibly. "It's your generation that will lead the way in using these tools creatively—and ethically."

Keep moving: "The key to breaking in is doing. Do something. Anything. Write. Volunteer. Show up. Network. Create. Just don't wait."

The Future is Local

A central message of the evening was clear: the entertainment industry is rapidly changing, and New Jersey is poised to lead. As Chairman of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, Uslan highlighted the state's booming film infrastructure, tax incentives, and job growth across the sector—including construction, logistics, and post-production.

"Hollywood is no longer out West," Uslan said. "It's here. And it's happening now."

To learn more about upcoming programs at Brookdale visit brookdalecc.edu. For more information about the NJFA visit www.njfilmacademy.org.

About the New Jersey Film Academy

The New Jersey Film Academy is supported by a generous grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the New Jersey Council of County Colleges Pathways to Career Opportunities initiative. The Academy aims to strengthen New Jersey's film industry by offering comprehensive training programs that build a qualified workforce. By creating pathways for students from diverse backgrounds to earn industry-recognized credentials and degrees, the program helps position New Jersey as a leading hub for film and television production, attracting major studios and production companies. The Pathways model is a statewide collaborative approach to education and workforce training that is designed to be inclusive, timely, and sustainable. It is supported by significant investment from Governor Murphy and the Legislature.

