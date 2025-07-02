Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement H1 2025 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Blagnac, France, July 02nd 2025-5.35pm

Half-Yearly Statement H1 2025 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 June 2025, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 927

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €42 925,44

During the 1st half 2025, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 16 580 equities € 367 635,10 694 transactions SALE 17 525 equities € 386 039,33 845 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2024, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1 872

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €24 521,23

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70

Alexandre ROBARDEY

President

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €3,204,901

Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE





ANNEXE

Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 694 16 580 367 635,10 845 17 525 386 039,33 02/01/2025 3 54 939,3 27 928 17106,7 03/01/2025 2 73 1455,4 5 80 1599 06/01/2025 8 114 2251,4 2 46 917,7 07/01/2025 2 20 394 0 0 0 08/01/2025 6 203 3950 1 75 1462,5 09/01/2025 1 9 174,6 0 0 0 10/01/2025 3 80 1539 0 0 0 13/01/2025 0 0 0 6 95 1826 14/01/2025 3 120 2332 2 139 2715,5 15/01/2025 6 390 7610 0 0 0 16/01/2025 6 131 2539,45 0 0 0 17/01/2025 4 70 1347,5 3 111 2142,3 20/01/2025 3 13 250,2 1 8 154,8 21/01/2025 6 212 4043 1 8 153,6 22/01/2025 7 225 4244,3 1 15 282,75 23/01/2025 3 90 1666 0 0 0 24/01/2025 11 395 7035,15 12 273 4884,15 27/01/2025 9 91 1600,85 6 91 1626,9 28/01/2025 4 66 1153 3 26 458,6 29/01/2025 1 17 297,5 17 503 8938,9 30/01/2025 2 51 935,9 12 532 9820,6 31/01/2025 0 0 0 2 135 2507,5 03/02/2025 5 94 1766,7 2 100 1885 04/02/2025 5 58 1087,6 4 4 75,2 05/02/2025 1 40 752 2 10 189 06/02/2025 7 268 5011,6 1 0 0 07/02/2025 1 0 0 4 70 1309 10/02/2025 4 91 1687,4 3 8 149,6 11/02/2025 4 134 2439,4 1 15 276 12/02/2025 0 0 0 7 103 1881,4 13/02/2025 3 119 2161,7 9 248 4548,8 14/02/2025 0 0 0 7 159 2957,4 17/02/2025 7 159 2950,3 0 0 0 18/02/2025 2 45 832,5 8 309 5782,5 19/02/2025 3 111 2096,8 0 0 0 20/02/2025 4 128 2394,2 6 56 1058,4 21/02/2025 5 62 1217 7 248 4899,3 24/02/2025 3 100 1970 8 176 3482,5 25/02/2025 12 440 8759 4 170 3448,4 26/02/2025 2 8 160,8 2 44 888,8 27/02/2025 4 102 2057,6 3 108 2200,8 28/02/2025 6 159 3193,8 0 0 0 03/03/2025 0 0 0 12 296 6029,2 04/03/2025 3 150 3268 10 213 4740,3 05/03/2025 11 242 5445,1 10 206 4782,9 06/03/2025 9 186 4277,5 4 50 1166 07/03/2025 6 151 3483,3 5 165 3852,5 10/03/2025 2 28 649,6 3 103 2395,2 11/03/2025 10 350 8104 2 112 2601,9 12/03/2025 10 213 4889,9 11 298 6925,3 13/03/2025 11 325 7463,5 14 323 7514,4 14/03/2025 9 122 2793,6 3 110 2531 17/03/2025 9 317 7078,1 29 725 16661,4 18/03/2025 16 632 14700,8 11 253 5880 19/03/2025 7 170 3853 5 56 1278,5 20/03/2025 4 204 4776,8 19 415 9742,2 21/03/2025 12 200 4824,9 8 144 3471,8 24/03/2025 1 8 193,6 7 103 2533,8 25/03/2025 14 251 6203,7 7 139 3457,7 26/03/2025 7 140 3472 11 270 6712,3 27/03/2025 12 332 8217 4 141 3500,2 28/03/2025 2 45 1107 6 120 2959 31/03/2025 11 257 6238,3 5 148 3642,8 01/04/2025 6 28 662,3 2 10 238 02/04/2025 12 377 8756,2 8 72 1695,6 03/04/2025 11 208 4565,2 1 10 230 04/04/2025 13 219 4487,8 6 138 2887 07/04/2025 5 94 1787 20 167 3108 08/04/2025 14 467 9288,05 21 706 14261,1 09/04/2025 16 263 5169,2 6 79 1550,8 10/04/2025 2 26 526,2 31 709 14423,4 11/04/2025 0 0 0 6 50 1029 14/04/2025 0 0 0 5 66 1389,8 15/04/2025 7 177 3696,1 0 0 0 16/04/2025 10 259 5357,3 4 168 3479,4 17/04/2025 8 133 2747,5 4 73 1523,4 22/04/2025 7 171 3492,2 3 42 861,3 23/04/2025 8 41 834,3 1 4 82 24/04/2025 0 0 0 10 143 2948,2 25/04/2025 0 0 0 5 67 1402 28/04/2025 5 94 1949,4 15 298 6350,2 29/04/2025 5 60 1334,3 8 160 3615,2 30/04/2025 1 20 460 3 70 1610 02/05/2025 3 132 3070,1 6 158 3706,8 05/05/2025 6 116 2700,2 11 140 3305,3 06/05/2025 4 62 1443 5 90 2134,6 07/05/2025 12 153 3556 4 62 1447,9 08/05/2025 7 81 1884,4 7 109 2547,7 09/05/2025 4 101 2380,4 4 72 1687,9 12/05/2025 13 407 9353,6 5 101 2343,2 13/05/2025 0 0 0 12 131 3069 14/05/2025 12 331 7688 6 36 843,8 15/05/2025 9 216 5239,2 15 431 10682,8 16/05/2025 2 15 358,5 2 50 1200 19/05/2025 1 20 466 5 46 1071 20/05/2025 4 260 6057 12 121 2829,8 21/05/2025 13 454 10464,3 3 23 531 22/05/2025 2 126 2772 13 91 2042,6 23/05/2025 4 50 1123 17 335 7686,2 26/05/2025 2 11 247,5 6 139 3156,4 27/05/2025 0 0 0 10 312 7256,31 28/05/2025 2 40 952 6 135 3226,5 29/05/2025 0 0 0 4 40 960 30/05/2025 1 50 1205 1 10 242 02/06/2025 6 147 3530,29 0 0 0 03/06/2025 1 20 480 2 20 482 04/06/2025 5 58 1401,4 10 336 8312,2 05/06/2025 9 180 4491,4 9 131 3295,4 06/06/2025 6 48 1206,4 7 91 2302,4 09/06/2025 0 0 0 13 141 3632,79 10/06/2025 9 246 6560,89 1 20 540 11/06/2025 11 217 5673,7 1 4 106 12/06/2025 8 217 5494,31 2 20 516 13/06/2025 4 37 916 3 29 721,1 16/06/2025 0 0 0 34 680 17342,92 17/06/2025 13 139 3756,2 4 26 728 18/06/2025 8 219 5856,61 6 49 1319,9 19/06/2025 17 379 9889,28 0 0 0 20/06/2025 3 17 443 38 481 12756,31 23/06/2025 9 170 4553,01 0 0 0 24/06/2025 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/06/2025 0 0 0 13 256 7045,2 26/06/2025 4 106 2950,4 9 99 2770,5 27/06/2025 15 223 6191,31 7 81 2273,2 30/06/2025 1 30 831 8 114 3232,2

Attachment