FED Fitness Partners with Talking Tom & Friends to Promote Home Fitness During Prime Day

Los Angeles, California, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FED Fitness, a global leader in home fitness equipment, has announced a partnership with the well-known gaming entertainment brand Talking Tom & Friends to launch a co-branded marketing campaign this July.

The initiative, “Sweat with Talking Tom. Fitness at Home,” coincides with Amazon Prime Day and TikTok’s Deals for You Days to drive awareness and encourage home workouts.

More than 400 influencers worldwide will participate in a social media challenge promoting FED Fitness products alongside Talking Tom and his friends, combining entertainment and wellness to engage families and individuals.

Responding to Evolving Fitness Habits

The home fitness market has grown rapidly in recent years, spurred by pandemic-driven shifts toward exercising at home. Industry projections estimate an 8% compound annual growth rate for the global home fitness equipment sector through 2030, fueled by innovations and consumers’ desire for convenient, safe workout options.

FED Fitness targets a broad demographic spanning adults 25 to 65 years old, with a strong presence among 35- to 44-year-olds balancing busy family and work lives. This audience seeks science-based, user-friendly fitness solutions adaptable to home routines.

By partnering with Talking Tom & Friends — a franchise with global recognition and cross-generational appeal — FED Fitness aims to make fitness accessible and fun, especially for families and casual users.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio

FED Fitness operates as the parent brand for several specialized sub-brands:

YOSUDA , focuses on cardiovascular equipment like exercise bikes and ellipticals.





, focuses on cardiovascular equipment like exercise bikes and ellipticals. FLYBIRD , offers strength training gear, including weight benches.





, offers strength training gear, including weight benches. BCAN, specializes in low-impact & recovery products such as low-impact trampolines.

Other brands include NICEDAY, FEIERDUN, and Sportsroyals, addressing varied fitness needs across cardio, strength, and low-impact & recovery categories.

Among their innovations, FEIERDUN’s eco-friendly 5-in-1 adjustable dumbbell stands out. It is praised for durability, versatility, and ease of use, consistently ranking as a top Amazon seller with thousands of positive reviews.

Strategic Timing and Marketing Approach

The campaign leverages Amazon Prime Day and TikTok’s Deals for You Days — two key retail events that drive significant consumer spending. FED Fitness will offer discounts of up to 50% during this period to encourage purchases of home fitness equipment.

The social media challenge involves over 400 influencers sharing creative content featuring FED Fitness products and Talking Tom & Friends characters, using hashtags like #SweatWithTalkingTom, #TalkingTomFitnessChallenge, #TalkingTomxYosuda, #TalkingTomxFlybird, and #TalkingTomxBCAN

This grassroots approach aims to increase brand visibility, build trust, and create a vibrant community around home fitness.

Innovation and Customer Experience

FED Fitness emphasizes convenience and technology in its product design. Space-saving models cater to users with limited room, while smart app integration provides real-time workout tracking and AI-driven coaching, aligning with a broader trend toward personalized fitness technology.

Robust after-sales support and hassle-free delivery complement the user experience, reinforcing FED Fitness’s reputation for quality and customer satisfaction worldwide.

Vision for the Future

Serving over five million families globally, FED Fitness aims to become the preferred home fitness brand internationally. Its mission is to make fitness enjoyable and attainable for all ages through continuous product innovation and excellent service.

The partnership with Talking Tom & Friends exemplifies this mission by merging entertainment with exercise, lowering barriers to fitness and encouraging active lifestyles, particularly among families and beginners.

In addition to the “Sweat with Talking Tom. Fitness at Home” campaign, FED Fitness plans to introduce more co-branded campaigns later this year, expanding its engagement with diverse global audiences through innovative partnerships.

To learn more about FED Fitness, its specialized sub-brands, and the ongoing campaign, consumers and media can explore the official websites and Amazon stores:

Join the social media movement using #SweatWithTalkingTom and see how FED Fitness and Talking Tom & Friends are reshaping the home fitness experience with fun and wellness.

And don’t miss the fun—My Talking Tom Friends 2 is officially launching globally on July 17th! Download the game here: https://o7.onelink.me/PyXo/acivymdj

About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is a global leader in home fitness solutions, dedicated to delivering professional-quality, innovative products designed for the whole family. As the master brand, FED Fitness oversees a portfolio of specialized sub-brands—including YOSUDA (cardio equipment), FLYBIRD (strength training), BCAN (low-impact & recovery), NICEDAY, FEIERDUN, and Sportsroyals—that together provide comprehensive, science-backed fitness options for users of all ages and fitness levels.