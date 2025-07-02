Digital Tails Group and Cyberfox Agency Launch Advanced 3d Configurator for the Cabinet Shop

NEW YORK, NY, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Tails Group, part of The Bowmo Group of Companies, in collaboration with Cyberfox Agency, has partnered with The Cabinet Shop (UK) to develop and launch an advanced 3D cabinet configurator, fully integrated with Shopify.

This interactive web-based solution empowers customers to design and visualize custom cupboards in real time — adjusting dimensions, layouts, door types, materials, handles, shelvings, and accessories — all with photorealistic 3D rendering ensuring a true-to-life preview. Seamlessly integrated into The Cabinet Shop’s eCommerce platform, the configurator transforms complex product personalization into an intuitive, guided experience.

Key capabilities of the platform include:

Real-time 3D visualization with automatic updates based on user input;

Support for over 40 cabinet configurations and dynamic rules for dimensioning, construction, door logic, and accessories;

Integration with Shopify for conditional logic, price calculation, and cart handling;

Advanced customization: door styles, material palettes, woodgrain orientation, cable management, countertop overhangs, and more;

Automatic screenshot generation and configurator UI tailored for mobile and desktop use.

The launch of this configurator marks a significant leap in the digital transformation of the furniture retail sector by offering customers greater control and confidence, while streamlining the sales and production pipeline, helping manufacturers accelerate sales cycles and reduce errors in custom orders.

This project further solidifies Digital Tails Group’s position as a leading provider of AI and 3D-powered solutions for made-to-order and configurable product industries.

Lewis Nichols, Director and Co-Founder of The Cabinet Shop, “Launching our 3D configurator is a game-changer for The Cabinet Shop and our customers. This tool puts the power of design directly into the hands of every client, allowing them to visualize and personalize their storage solutions with unprecedented ease and accuracy. Partnering with Digital Tails Group and Cyberfox Agency has enabled us to offer a seamless, interactive experience that elevates both our service and product offerings in today’s digital-first market.”

Stefan Vaskevich, CEO of Digital Tails Group & Cyberfox Agency, “This project is a prime example of how cutting-edge 3D and AI technologies can transform the customer experience and streamline production processes for manufacturers. Our mission at Digital Tails Group is to deliver advanced, scalable solutions that empower our partners to lead in their markets. The successful launch of The Cabinet Shop configurator sets a new benchmark for digital innovation in the furniture industry.”

About The Cabinet Shop (https://thecabinetshop.co.uk)

The Cabinet Shop is the UK's leading online bespoke cabinet manufacturer, founded in 2018, offering fully bespoke, made-to-measure customizable storage solutions and unique pieces of furniture in a range of materials to suit customer needs and style—all delivered flat-packed to customers’ homes.

About Digital Tails Group (https://digital-tails.group)

Digital Tails Group (“DTG,” the “Company”) is an IT company specializing in software development using 3D technology, extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI). The DTG expertise in advanced technologies ranges from virtual reality (VR) experiences to smart AI algorithms, enabling us to help our clients improve their competitive strength through the application of advanced UI and knowledge technologies.

Digital Tails Group unites 3 branches in the USA, Europe and Southeast Asia and the Cyberfox creative agency. Digital Tails Group is part of The Bowmo Group of Companies.

About Cyberfox Agency (https://cyber-fox.net/)

CyberFox Agency is a European company and one of the most experienced 3D visualization firms in the United States and Europe, with a long history of building 3D projects. CyberFox Agency specializes in creating visual materials to help customers express their ideas.

About Bowmo, Inc. (https://bowmo.ai)

Bowmo Inc., (OTC: BOMO) is a New York City–based AI-powered software and services company that incorporates a novel set of technologies to build a platform that will deliver solutions for multiple industries. Bowmo's flagship product seamlessly integrates AI and extended reality (XR) technologies to revolutionize recruitment and human resource (HR) processes.

Building upon our multi-vertical platform, Bowmo is poised to introduce a suite of future products catering to the needs of cybersecurity, SaaS sales, retail, sports, media/entertainment, and real estate sectors. This expansion underscores bowmo's commitment to diversifying revenue streams and addressing diverse industry needs through advanced technological solutions. bowmo's platform harnesses AI, machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), blockchain, extended/augmented/virtual realities (XR) and process orchestration. Bowmo is composed of Digital Tails Group, OWNverse and Interview Mastery®.



Contact:

Aleksei Shestakov

Chairman of the Board and CMO Digital Tails Group avs@digital-tails.group

Chief Technology Officer Bowmo, Inc. aleksei.shestakov@bowmo.ai