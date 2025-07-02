BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares for June 2025

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For June 2025

Clichy, France – July 02, 2025

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for June 2025:

  • No transactions for June 2025.

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com

 

Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com

 

 

  		Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com

 

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

 

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Half 2025 Results July 30, 2025
Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

