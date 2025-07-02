California real estate pro joins Norton Rose Fulbright’s LA office as partner

Los Angeles, CA, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright continues to build its California footprint with the addition of William (Bill) B. Tate II, an accomplished real estate partner whose decades of transactional experience spans everything from movie studio developments to complex joint ventures to IRS 1031 exchanges.

Bill joins the firm’s Los Angeles office from K&L Gates, bringing deep experience and regional insight to anchor and expand Norton Rose Fulbright’s California real estate practice.

“We are delighted to add Bill as a leader to advance our West Coast real estate strategy,” said Jeff Cody, the firm’s US Managing Partner and Global Co-Managing Partner. “Bill will provide guidance to clients as California sees a resurgence in development activity, especially in energy and infrastructure, where ambitious climate and housing goals are generating unprecedented demand for legal counsel.”

Bill’s practice touches virtually every corner of the real estate landscape. He advises on high-stakes acquisitions, leasing, development and financing transactions involving commercial, industrial, hospitality and multitenant properties – from motion picture studios to medical office campuses to senior living facilities. He also brings robust experience in credit facilities, joint ventures and tenancy-in-common structures, making him a rare holistic practitioner in one of the nation’s most complicated jurisdictions.

“California’s complex real estate laws and regulations require deep knowledge and a keen eye,” said John Jennings, the firm’s US Head of Real Estate. “Bill’s comprehensive transactional practice and familiarity with the state’s real property nuances will benefit clients navigating the goldmine of opportunities found on the West Coast.”

Bill’s addition follows that of litigator David Bournazian, who also recently joined Norton Rose Fulbright’s Los Angeles office.

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s reputation is second to none,” Bill said. “I was particularly attracted by the camaraderie amongst the lawyers and their shared commitment to deliver the highest standards of legal services to clients.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s real estate practice, which has grown to nearly 50 lawyers in the US, is consistently recognized as a nationwide leader in The Legal 500 United States. The real estate practice team is part of the business practice group, which has welcomed more than 40 new partners globally this year through either promotion or lateral addition.

