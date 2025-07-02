Sunlight Simplify Awarded Mcare IT Modernization Contract by PA Insurance Department

ORLANDO, Fla., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlight Simplify is excited to announce it has been awarded the Mcare IT Modernization Program contract by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Insurance Department.

Under this initiative, Mcare‘s systems will be replaced with a secure, configurable, digital-first, and cloud-based solution designed to streamline and automate operations across coverage, rate, claims, fiscal, and compliance functions. In addition, Simplify will deliver a modern external web portal. Health care providers and insurers will have self-service capabilities to streamline key processes.

Development is already underway and includes configuration, document and email generation, document management, reporting, an external web portal, and data conversion. Simplify is committed to delivering a seamless ecosystem that empowers Mcare with lasting operational excellence.

Simplify has quickly become a go-to InsurTech partner for organizations seeking a flexible, innovative, digital-first solution supporting complex and highly specialized insurance operations. The Mcare engagement marks a major milestone and a powerful validation of its product-first, people-centric, outcome-driven approach that stretches beyond the traditional insurance carrier engagements.

“This isn’t just another implementation, it’s a defining chapter for us, allowing for a broader footprint expansion into adjacent verticals,” said Bernadette Leh, President of Simplify. “We started Simplify with a belief that even the most complex operations deserve exceptional technology, real partnerships, and a team that truly cares. Even as we have grown, we remain committed to upholding and fulfilling that core promise.”

About Sunlight Simplify Sunlight Simplify is a cloud-based, modern Policy Administration software solution for Insurance Carriers, MGAs, and beyond. The enterprise suite is tailored to support the specific requirements of the Professional Liability Insurance line of business. The highly flexible, multi-language, multi-currency configurable solution allows for quick implementation across states, territories, and countries.

About Mcare Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund (Mcare) was created by Act 13 of 2002 ("Mcare Act") and signed into law on March 20, 2002. It is a special fund within the State Treasury established, among other things, to ensure reasonable compensation for persons injured due to medical negligence. Compensation is provided in excess of basic insurance coverage ("primary coverage") provided by professional liability insurance entities ("primary insurers") or self-insurers.

