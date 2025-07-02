9th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament Welcomes Lofa Tatupu

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, July 10th, the 9th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament will be held at the Anchorage Golf Course and will feature celebrity guest, Lofa Tatupu.

As a former Seattle Seahawk, Tatupu’s NFL career included a Super Bowl appearance and three Pro Bowl selections as a linebacker. Tatupu is committed to education and training as was evident when he went on to serve as an assistant coach with the Seahawks where he demonstrated healthy habits, hard work, and perseverance.

Tatupu will help kick off the inaugural youth golf clinic this year following the Tournament to celebrate and encourage Alutiiq youth to stay active and participate in community activities.

To date, the Tournament has raised over $500,000 for Tribal youth programs operated by the Native Village of Afognak and the Native Village of Port Lions in the Kodiak Archipelago. Tournament hosts support the following Tribal youth development programs as part of a responsibility to strengthen Ag’wanermiut “Afognak people”:

Dig Afognak Camp – Alutiiq youth culture camp established in 1998 for youth ages nine to 14 and families; Alutiiq Language & Music Camp and Harvesting & Survival Camp are highlights of the summer camp season.

– Alutiiq youth culture camp established in 1998 for youth ages nine to 14 and families; Alutiiq Language & Music Camp and Harvesting & Survival Camp are highlights of the summer camp season. Afterschool & Alutiiq Week Cultural Activities

Cultural Workshops – traditional food preparation and processing

– traditional food preparation and processing Alutiiq Language Resources – supports family language nights and other programs

– supports family language nights and other programs Preschool Program Activities – supports preschool graduation and other activities

– supports preschool graduation and other activities Family Activities Program – supports youth activities with family engagement several times per week

These programs are an invaluable way for young people to learn the Alutiiq language and to practice traditional harvest, survival skills, and healthy relationships. They provide intergenerational opportunities for the Alutiiq community to share cultural learning, skill building in their homelands, and to celebrate and invest in Alutiiq youth.

The Tournament provides a great networking opportunity for participants to connect with leaders of Alaska Native Corporations, the resource development industry, large financial institutions, and many other Alaska business leaders, such as GCI, Koniag, Inc., KeyBank, Delta Airlines, Southern Glazers, and Odom. To learn more or to become a valued sponsor, visit the Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament webpage at www.afognakgolf.com.

Afognak Native Corporation is an Alaska Native village corporation serving the Kodiak Alutiiq people of Afognak and Port Lions.