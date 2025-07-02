Dubai, UAE, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











Peezy, the rising memecoin derived from the iconic "Boy's Club" comic by Matt Furie, has launched on the global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC. This listing marks a significant milestone, positioning Peezy alongside major memecoins, expanding its market reach, and enhancing liquidity.

A Significant Step Forward: MEXC Listing

With previous listings on exchanges such as LBank and Weex, Peezy’s debut on MEXC represents its first major exchange listing, significantly increasing its exposure to a broader audience of crypto enthusiasts and traders. MEXC, renowned for its robust security and high trading volumes, provides Peezy a powerful platform to bolster investor confidence and visibility.

Smart Money Backing Peezy’s Potential

Victus Global (https://x.com/VictusGlobal_) and Pinnacle Ventures (https://x.com/pinnacle_web3) investment firms have taken substantial stakes in Peezy, signifying strong institutional interest and belief in the memecoin’s growth potential. These investments underline Peezy’s growing credibility and its narrative’s appeal to seasoned investors seeking promising returns in the memecoin landscape.

Understanding the Peezy Narrative (Pages 143 and 154 of Boy's Club)

Originating from Matt Furie’s "Boy's Club," Peezy embodies a cool, confident alter-ego of Pepe the Frog. Unlike typical memecoin derivatives, Peezy is uniquely authentic, directly rooted in the original Furie illustrations. Peezy's charm lies in its effortless coolness and silent charisma, distinguishing it from the broader landscape of derivative memes.

Why Peezy Deserves a Seat at the Table

Boy’s Club Memecoins have garnered significant attention and market valuations. Pepe achieved a market capitalization exceeding $7 billion by leveraging its global meme virality. Brett reached a market cap over $1 billion by being in the Boy’s Club Comic. Andy reached a market cap over $300 million by being in the Boy’s Club Comic. LandWolf reached a market cap over $200 million by being in the Boy’s Club Comic.

Peezy demonstrates direct potential akin to these Boy’s Club examples. With its authentic origins, compelling narrative, high-quality content, and significant institutional backing, Peezy is uniquely positioned to experience substantial growth and we feel deserves recognition among top-tier memecoins.

Certik KYC and Audit: Committed to Security

Peezy’s proactive pursuit of Certik KYC certification and a comprehensive security audit underscores its commitment to investor protection and transparency. This strategic move aligns with investor expectations for robust security protocols, elevating Peezy’s credibility in the crypto community.

Content Quality on Par with Top Memecoins

Peezy's investment in high-quality content and marketing initiatives places it firmly among leading memecoins. Its strategic narrative alignment with "Boy’s Club" further enhances its marketability and long-term appeal.

Conclusion

The MEXC listing, combined with substantial investment backing, robust security measures, and exceptional content quality, positions Peezy as a leading candidate for top memecoin of 2025. As memecoins continue to influence crypto markets, Peezy stands ready to capture significant attention and investment.



