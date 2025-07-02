Optimove Ignites APAC Expansion with Leading iGaming Operators Joining Platform

New York, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Platform in iGaming, today announced that three leading APAC iGaming operators: Magency Life, WeClub Malaysia, and 2up.io have selected Optimove as their player engagement platform. This follows the company’s formal launch of operations in Asia-Pacific and underscores its momentum in the region.



The announcement comes immediately after Optimove’s appointment of iGaming veteran Jack Wheeler to head the APAC region. Wheeler and team are driving regional growth and supporting operators in scaling player engagement strategies through data, personalization, and AI-driven orchestration.



“Our rapid adoption in the region is validation that iGaming operators in APAC are forward thinking, with a deep commitment to meaningful player engagement,” said Jack Wheeler, Senior Account Executive and Head of APAC. “Optimove’s ability to empower operators that embrace Positionless Marketing to increase marketing efficiency by 88% is ushering the APAC iGaming industry into an era where real-time marketing execution is scalable.”



Optimove’s Positionless Marketing Platform gives marketing teams the power to independently launch and optimize campaigns across channels without waiting on engineering, creatives, or analysts.



The company’s Optimove Ignite+ program, played a key role in accelerating adoption across the region. The comprehensive program is designed to accelerate growth for emerging iGaming and sports betting operators. It offers exclusive access to Optimove’s #1 Player Engagement Platform, along with expert CRM guidance, actionable insights, and proprietary industry benchmarks. Optimove Ignite+ empowers operators to enhance player engagement, improve marketing efficiency, and scale efficiently in a highly competitive market.



“These partnerships mark a major step forward in our mission to help operators across APAC build deeper, longer-lasting relationships with their players,” said Motti Colman, VP of Revenue at Optimove. “It underscores that Positionless Marketing, and its ability to free marketers to execute personalized player journeys without bottlenecks, is a key to growth in competitive markets. We’re honored to be chosen.”



With regional operators facing rising competition and evolving player expectations, Optimove provides the tools to act instantly on data, deliver personalized experiences, and drive lifetime value all from a single, AI-powered platform.



About Optimove



Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.



Recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI in 2012. Today, its comprehensive suite empowers marketers to optimize workflows from insight to creation and through orchestration.



Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, visit https://www.optimove.com.