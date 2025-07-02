BAY Miner launches the world's first cloud mining app, allowing users to earn crypto income every day with their mobile phones

Miami, Florida, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin (BTC) has recently stabilized above $110,000, the global cryptocurrency market has entered a new round of active cycle, and users' demand for stable daily passive income continues to grow. However, traditional mining has limited the participation of a large number of ordinary investors due to the high cost of mining machines, complex technical requirements and high electricity costs.

BAY Miner launched the world's first cloud mining mobile app, providing users with a "zero equipment, zero technical threshold, and daily stable income" solution, allowing users to easily obtain BTC, ETH, and XRP income through their mobile phones without complex settings and high cost investment.





Why has cloud mining become a new trend in the BTC bull market?

According to Chainalysis analysis:

“With the BTC bull market, more and more investors are turning to low-risk, green and sustainable cloud mining solutions, such as BAY Miner, to accumulate crypto passive income steadily every day.”

The reasons why cloud mining replaces traditional mining include:

No need for mining machines and complex technical maintenance

No high electricity bills and equipment expenses

Platform automated hosting mining

Use of renewable green energy

Users can participate in mining with just a mobile phone, no additional hardware required

This allows users to easily participate in crypto investments through BAY Miner cloud mining during the BTC bull market and Web3 ecosystem growth period, and earn passive income every day.

How does BAY Miner App help users earn daily crypto income?

Simple registration, immediate experience:

Visit the BAY Miner official website or download the APP and register using your email address to get a $15 novice bonus and a $0.60 daily login bonus, and experience real benefits without any cost.

Flexible contracts, low threshold participation:

Mining can be started with a minimum of $100, and the contract period ranges from 2 days to 60 days, supporting different budgets and goals, and automatically settles income in real time without manual management.

Automatic mining, daily income:

The system automatically mines BTC, ETH, XRP and other assets, and distributes the income to the account every day. Users can view it in real time and withdraw or reinvest at any time when the balance reaches $100.

Examples of real user returns (current BAY Miner contract)

- $100 / 2 days, daily profit of $4, total return of $108

- $600 / 6 days, daily profit of $7.20, total return of $643.20

- $3,000 / 20 days, daily profit of $39, total return of $3,780

- $5,000 / 32 days, daily profit of $72.50, total return of $7,320

- $10,000 / 47 days, daily profit of $165, total return of $17,755

(The above are the actual returns of current users. The specific returns may fluctuate slightly with the market and network conditions. Click to view the BAY Miner official website to learn more about the contract)

Why choose BAY Miner App?

No equipment and no technical threshold, register and earn income with your mobile phone

Flexible contracts, small starting amount, flexible cycle

Automated mining, no operation and maintenance management required

Supports mainstream currencies such as BTC , ETH , XRP , DOGE , USDT

, , , , Security protection, using McAfee® and Cloudflare® technology

Mining with green renewable energy, environmentally friendly and sustainable

Covering 180+ countries around the world, providing 24/7 multi-language support

Who is suitable to use BAY Miner?

Users who want to earn daily passive income through crypto

Users who want to steadily increase family income

Retirees looking for a low-risk way to earn income

Novice users who want to accumulate BTC and ETH

and Investors who want to seize the opportunity of the Web3 bull market

Conclusion: Start earning crypto income passively every day now

With the active crypto market and the growth of cloud mining adoption, BAY Miner App helps users earn BTC and ETH income every day with zero equipment and zero technical threshold, steadily promoting the accumulation of crypto assets.

Visit www.bayminer.com or download the BAY Miner App to start earning passive crypto income every day and turn your phone into a cloud miner

Contact information

Official website: www.bayminer.com

APP download: https://bayminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

Email: info@bayminer.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.