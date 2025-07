INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRPT) securities between June 22, 2023 and June 24, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Sarepta should contact the Firm prior to the August 25, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

Allegations in the Complaint

Sarepta is a biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic medicine, including its gene therapy product ELEVIDYS, developed for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. According to the filed complaint, during the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning the safety profile, clinical development, and commercial prospects of ELEVIDYS.

It is alleged that Sarepta:

Misrepresented the safety of ELEVIDYS, despite serious risks;

Failed to detect or disclose severe adverse events during clinical trials;

Withheld material information that eventually led to halted dosing, increased regulatory scrutiny, and suspension of shipments;

Lacked a reasonable basis for positive statements about ELEVIDYS’s safety and potential for expanded use.

Key Events and Stock Impact

If you purchased Sarepta securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until August 25, 2025, to request the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

