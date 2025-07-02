Boster Bio Launches Free Antibody Validation Service to Transform Research Reproducibility

Pleasanton, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move that could reshape the future of biomedical research, Boster Bio is launching a Free Antibody Validation Program—giving scientists the power to test antibodies under their exact experimental conditions before purchase. It's a first-of-its-kind, no-cost service that tackles one of science's most frustrating pain points: unreliable antibodies.

"For too long, researchers have had to gamble on antibodies that may or may not work," said CJ Xia, Founder and VP of Boster Bio. "We believe that's unacceptable. Our free validation service gives you proof before you pay—so your research runs smoother, faster, and with far fewer surprises."

Antibodies are the backbone of modern life sciences. Yet according to studies, over 50% of research antibodies are poorly validated, leading to inconsistent results, failed experiments, and wasted budgets.

Boster Bio's solution: A fast, AI-assisted validation pipeline that tests antibodies for specificity and performance using over 500 in-house tissue and lysate types across applications like Western blot (WB), IHC, IF, ELISA, FC, and IP—all tailored to the researcher's exact assay needs.

How It Works:

Submit in 2 Minutes: Fill out a quick online form or reply by email with a biomarker list, sample types, and applications.

They Test: Their team validates the requested antibodies in-house—no samples or reagents needed from one's lab.

Fast Turnaround: Receive a full validation report, including protocols and results, in 4–10 days.

With time and funding tighter than ever, researchers deserve tools that help them focus on publishing, not troubleshooting. Boster Bio's Free Validation Service eliminates trial-and-error by front-loading the proof. Labs can even submit up to 100 biomarkers at once, making it ideal for screening large panels.

"We're not just providing reagents," Xia adds. "We're changing expectations. In five years, people will look back and wonder how they ever ordered antibodies without seeing validation data first. This is the new normal."

Interested researchers can submit their validation requests via: https://www.bosterbio.com/promotions/free-validation-for-picoband-antibodies

In addition to its free validation service, Boster Bio offers custom monoclonal antibody production—a fast, tailored solution for researchers who need highly specific, high-affinity antibodies built from the ground up.

Leveraging decades of expertise in immunogen design and hybridoma technology, Boster Bio guides researchers through every step: from antigen design and immunization to hybridoma screening and large-scale production.

"We design each antigen strategically—accounting for homology, post-translational modifications, epitope localization, and protein structure—so you get antibodies that hit exactly where you need them," said CJ Xia.

With turnaround times as short as eight weeks, the process balances speed with scientific rigor. Each batch undergoes strict quality controls, including titer testing and cross-reactivity screening, ensuring performance you can trust in assays like WB, IHC, IF, ICC, ELISA, and Flow Cytometry.

Researchers can choose from a growing inventory of over 8,000 antibodies and 500 sample types (including human, mouse, rat, monkey, and zebrafish), or start completely from scratch.

By combining free validation with custom development, Boster Bio now delivers a true end-to-end antibody solution—positioning itself as a single, reliable partner for labs aiming to publish faster, waste less, and innovate more.

About the Company:

Boster Bio is a leading manufacturer of antibodies and ELISA kits critical to advancing life science research. Specializing in custom monoclonal antibody production services and offering free antibody validation, the company supports researchers with high-quality reagents and exceptional service. Based in Pleasanton, CA, Boster Bio continues to innovate in antibody development and immunoassay solutions.

