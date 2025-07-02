Celebrate the 4th of July with Big Savings at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, TX, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating Independence Day the best way we know how – with smokin’ hot savings and Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Whether you're feeding the whole crew or grabbing your personal favorites, Dickey’s has two unbeatable offers to fire up your Fourth of July plans.

Get $10 off any $50 order with code FIREWORK

Get $5 off any $25 order with code FREEDOM

Offers are available now through Saturday, July 6th at participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations nationwide, online at dickeys.com, and on the Dickey’s App.

“The Fourth of July is all about family, freedom, and flavor,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re proud to be part of your celebrations and help make them a little easier and a lot more delicious with these summer savings.”

With slow-smoked meats, classic Southern sides, and family packs made to please, Dickey’s is your one-stop shop for cookout-quality barbecue without firing up the grill.

“At Dickey’s, we believe barbecue brings people together,” added Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Our family has been serving up holiday memories since 1941, and these promotions are our way of saying thank you for letting us be part of yours.”

Guests can enjoy these special offers on fan favorites like Pulled Pork Sandwiches, St. Louis Style Ribs, Brisket, and more. Whether it’s for your backyard bash, fireworks picnic, or dinner on the go – Dickey’s makes it easy to celebrate with bold flavor and real Texas hospitality.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

