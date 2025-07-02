AIMaster Launches AI Training Contracts, Ushering in a New Era of "Yield Anchoring" in the Crypto Asset Market

London, UK , July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of accelerating integration between artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, AI computing platform AIMaster has officially launched the world’s first income-generating contract product focused on AI model training participation.

This groundbreaking initiative injects new momentum into the digital economy by offering a hardware-free, maintenance-free, and stable-profit path for global users, opening the door to a new model of accessible, quantifiable, and sustainable participation in AI-based computing power sharing.





AI Training Becomes a New Income Stream for the Masses

Unlike traditional “mining” or standard cloud computing services, AIMaster ’s newly released training contract product is directly tied to the training of large-scale foundational AI models—such as image generation, natural language processing, and predictive algorithms—all of which require intensive GPU resources. By purchasing cloud computing contracts through the platform, users can indirectly contribute to these training tasks and earn daily returns based on task execution and completion.

This model represents a direct transformation from “technology” to “profit,” converting computing power—once monopolized by tech giants—into a digital asset accessible to users around the world.





Key Features of the Contract Model

Zero Entry Barrier, No Hardware Required: Users do not need to purchase graphics cards or understand AI technologies. Simply register and activate a contract with one click to participate.

Daily Earnings Release with Principal Returned at Contract Maturity: The platform offers multiple contract options with flexible durations, ensuring daily income payout and full return of principal upon contract expiry.

Real and Verifiable Tasks: All training tasks are connected to real-time computing resource scheduling systems, with visible progress tracking to ensure full transparency and eliminate virtualization risks.

Leading the Trend Toward “Yield-Anchored” Digital Logic

As global AI development accelerates—with demand surging from OpenAI to NVIDIA, and from Sora to multimodal generation models—AI training resources are facing exponential growth in demand. AIMaster is at the forefront of this trend, transforming “high-density computing demand” into an “investable income scenario.”

In contrast to the high-risk and high-volatility nature of token speculation, AIMaster ’s AI training contracts offer a stable and clearly defined path to returns—potentially becoming the “value-anchored asset” that drives the next bull market.

“We provide the fuel for the AI world through computing power—empowering everyone to participate in this technological revolution.” — The AIMaster Team





Limited-Time Global New User Benefits

To celebrate the launch, AIMaster is offering a special limited-time promotion for global users:

Get a $10 AI computing bonus upon registration , which can be used to activate contracts

, which can be used to activate contracts Earn extra income boosts through daily logins

Enjoy 24-hour double earnings for first-time contract activations

Visit our official website now to start your AI training contract journey

About AIMaster

AIMaster is an innovative technology platform focused on AI computing power services. The company is dedicated to transforming complex AI training tasks into cloud-based contract products that everyday users can participate in and benefit from. Backed by a team of seasoned professionals from the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and financial technology, AIMaster is committed to building a global “technology-as-an-asset” value network, promoting accessibility and assetization of AI capabilities worldwide.

For more information, media inquiries, or business partnerships, please contact:

Name: John Ace

Position: Advertising Manager

Phone: +44 7441 424573

Email: info@aimaster.vip

Website: https://aimaster.vip





Company Address: 60-62 Margaret Street, London, England, W1W 8TF, UK





Attachment