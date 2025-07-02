Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Successful Placement of $100 Million Bond Offering

ATHENS, Greece, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) (“Performance Shipping” or the “Company”) announced today that it has successfully placed USD 100 million of bonds in the Nordic bond market. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The new bonds are due to mature in July 2029 and will pay a fixed coupon of 9.875% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears and were priced at 97% of par. The bonds are secured in part by first priority mortgages over the Company’s two oldest tanker vessels, which are presently unencumbered. The offering is expected to close on July 17, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from the bond issue shall be used for tanker acquisitions or bond repurchases.

The bonds as described in this press release will be offered in the United States or its territories only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and sold outside the United States only to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The bonds will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Performance Shipping Inc., nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful, and is being issued in the United States pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to the bond offering and the use of proceeds thereof. The words “believe," “anticipate," “intends," “estimate," “forecast," “project," “plan," “potential," “will," “may," “should," “expect," “targets," “likely," “would," “could," “seeks," “continue," “possible," “might," “pending” and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including, without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker shipping industry, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, drydocking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial results, availability of financing and refinancing including with respect to vessels we agree to acquire, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and their impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including “trade wars”, armed conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, the imposition of new international sanctions, acts by terrorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.