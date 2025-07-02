MiLi Gears Up for Amazon Prime Day with Exclusive Deals on the MiTag Duo & LiTag Duo for Travel Gadgets Up To 30% Off

Shenzhen, China, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Prime shipping now available to customers in the USA, Canada, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, Austria, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.





With Amazon having confirmed that its 11th annual Prime Day will return this July 8-11th, spanning all major European and North American marketplaces, MiLi is rolling out its biggest summer celebration yet. The travel tech innovator will headline the two day event with deep cuts across its entire lineup of Bluetooth enabled trackers -- helping vacationers, pet owners, and business travellers keep tabs on what matters most. Purchase multiple packs for even steeper discounts!





What to Expect from MiLi on Prime Day

Seamless Delivery Across 12 European & North American Stores

Thanks to Amazon’s logistics network, Prime members in the UK (England), France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Japan, United States, and Canada will enjoy same day or next day fulfilment. MiLi has synchronized inventory in all 12 local fulfilment centres to ensure every colourway and bundle stays in stock throughout the event.

“Prime Day is more than a sale—it’s when millions of travellers plan the tools that will accompany them for the next 12 months,” quotes Head of Sales from MiLi. “Whether you’re protecting your bag with MiTag or dropping LiTags in a luggage, we’re thrilled to bring the peace of mind of real time tracking to even more European and North American customers at the best prices of the year.”







Key Prime Day Facts (2025)

Timing: July 8 – 11th

July 8 – 11th Access: Deals are exclusive to Prime members; new shoppers can start a free 30 day trial to participate

About The Products

MiTag Duo

The pocket size tracker that slips onto your keys, backpack, or suitcase and then all but eliminates the phrase “Where did I leave it?”. Built to work seamlessly with both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub, MiTag Duo pings your phone the moment something wanders out of range, shows its live location on a map, and even lets you play a loud chime when it’s hiding in plain sight. With a one year replaceable battery, IP67 water resistance, and a tap to pair setup that takes less than 60 seconds, MiTag Duo is the simple way to keep life’s essentials on the radar.

LiTag Duo

LiTag Duo packs MiTag’s advanced tracking technology into a compact design, seamlessly snapping into AirTag key rings and Apple accessories—plus, it comes with an AirTag holder. Ping it from up to 500 ft (150 m) with the Apple Find My or Google Find Hub app—or just ask your voice assistant! Its location keeps updating even when you’re beyond Bluetooth range, and allows location sharing with friends and family to help you keep tabs on important items. End to end encryption protects your data, while an IP67 water and dust proof build plus a year long replaceable battery means that LiTag Duo is always ready to roll.

The only difference between MiTag Duo & LiTag Duo is the size:

MiTag Duo: 3.8 x 3.8 x 0.9 mm

LiTag Duo: 3.2 x 3.2 x 0.8 mm (same size as AirTag)





About MiLi

Founded in 2003, MiLi blends minimalist design with advanced wireless technology to create everyday accessories that solve modern travel pains—from lost luggage to forgotten keys. MiLi’s products are certified for both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks and are distributed in 50+ countries through their Shopify website (www.mili-shop.com), Amazon stores, across 100+ airlines, and retail partners.