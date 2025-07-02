Profound Financial, PLLC Celebrates 15 Years of Service Under Dani Gardiner’s Leadership

Phoenix, Arizona, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Financial, PLLC, is proud to celebrate 15 years of empowering businesses with strategic tax planning, financial consulting, and accounting services. Founded in 2009 by Dani Gardiner, a veteran in the financial services industry with over 34 years of experience, the firm has become a trusted ally for businesses of all sizes navigating the complex financial landscape.

Profound Financial, PLLC

“What we are really celebrating is the impact: 15 years of helping businesses not just survive, but thrive,” says Gardiner. “It’s been our privilege to support entrepreneurs, startups, and seasoned business owners with personalized strategies that bring clarity, compliance, and confidence.”

Since its inception, Profound Financial has provided a full suite of services, including tax planning and preparation, accounting, payroll, and financial coaching. The firm’s proactive and strategic approach has earned it a strong reputation for helping clients avoid costly missteps while maximizing savings and long-term growth.

Though the milestone marks 15 years for the business, Gardiner’s industry experience dates back more than three decades. Her passion for accounting emerged early when she found herself excelling in college classes that others found challenging. She quickly turned that natural talent into a professional mission, launching her first accounting practice in her late twenties. In 2009, she founded Profound Financial to provide not just tax prep, but deeper strategic financial planning.

The firm’s defining moment came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses across the country were struggling, not just financially, but with inadequate support from their advisors. “We didn’t lose a single business during that time,” says Gardiner. “While others panicked, we pivoted. Practically overnight, we started offering guidance on COVID relief programs and ensured our clients had what they needed to weather the storm.”

That agility and commitment made a lasting impression. “I’m incredibly proud of how we showed up for our clients during that time,” Gardiner reflects. “It reminded me why I started this firm in the first place.”

Over the past 15 years, Profound Financial has grown from a small practice into a nationwide resource, serving clients across industries and sizes. As the firm’s reach expanded, so did its capabilities, including licensing for financial planning products, investment strategy consulting, and advanced tax solutions.

Despite that growth, the firm continues to champion small businesses. “I started as a small business owner myself,” Gardiner notes. “And I have never forgotten how hard those early days can be.” In response to the needs of early-stage entrepreneurs, Profound Financial recently launched a group coaching program, offering weekly and biweekly calls to help startups lay a strong financial foundation from day one.

Dani Gardiner

“This anniversary is more than just a marker of time,” Gardiner says. “It’s a celebration of the difference we have made in the lives and businesses of our clients, through economic booms, recessions, and global disruptions. We have grown alongside them, and that’s what makes this journey so meaningful.”

As Profound Financial looks ahead, the mission remains clear: to expand its support for business owners nationwide, develop its team through ongoing education and career pathways, and continue being the partner businesses can rely on, not just during tax season, but year-round.

“We are just getting started,” says Gardiner. “And we are excited for what the next 15 years will bring.”





Media Contact

Name: Dani Gardiner

Email: dani@profoundfinancial.com





