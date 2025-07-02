Online Casinos Ontario: LuckyStart Casino Launches New Bonuses and Rewards

Toronto, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LuckyStart Casino has just launched new promotions and rewards aimed at positioning the brand as the best online casino in Ontario, Canada. After a careful analysis of their internal data and industry insights, LuckyStart has designed new bonuses which meet players’ preferences and goals in Ontario.

The new promotions introduced by LuckyStart Casino start with a gigantic welcome bonus package which rewards new players with up to $4,800 CAD + 300 Free Spins, positioning it as the biggest welcome bonus offer amongst real money casinos in Ontario.

LuckyStart believes that offering the most generous welcome bonus offer is key to be considered as the top online casino in Ontario, and hence why they’re now rewarding with players with up to $4,800 CAD in free money across the first 4 deposits and 300 Free Spins in total, to help players have enough free funds for playing their favorite games.

To learn more about LuckyStart’s new $4,800 Welcome Package + 300 Free Spins, visit the official website.

LuckyStart Goes All In to Become Ontario’s Most Popular Online Casino

In such a fast-growing and increasingly competitive market, brands need to constantly improve and evolve, and LuckyStart lives by this concept. That’s why the platform has unveiled its most generous welcome bonus to date, a strategic move aimed at standing out among local operators and positioning LuckyStart as a leading contender for the title of best online casino Ontario.

Their new welcome bonus offer rewards player with the following promotions:

100% extra on the 1st deposit up to $800 + 150 free spins

100% extra on the 2nd deposit up to $1,000 + 50 free spins

50% extra on the 3rd deposit up to $1,000 + 100 free spins

25% extra on the 4th deposit up to $2,000

Putting it all together, LuckyStart rewards players with up to $4,800 in free bonus money, along with free spins they can spend across thousands of different real money online slots. LuckyStart is confident this new offer is going to make thousands of new players consider the brand as the best online casino Ontario.

The brand has already started marketing their platform with this new welcome bonus shortly after launching it, as they expect it will help them increase their customer base by 20% by the end of 2025.

The addition of a substantial amount of free spins has been done based on LuckyStart’s internal insights, which dictate that online slots drive more than 70% of the wagers. Therefore, the brand considers it a solid idea to advertise the platform with the help of free spins, as it is going to help it connect better with players in Ontario.

LuckyStart Launches More Promotions to Complement the New Welcome Bonus

The online casino has expressed their belief that just launching a new welcome is not enough to be considered as the best online casino Ontario, because it is also necessary to offer more bonuses, precisely for existing customers.

That’s why LuckyStart has launched a series of new bonuses and promotions for existing customers. These include 10% weekly cashback of up to $8,000, the Manic Monday Free Spin Madness - offering 100 free spins with a qualifying Monday deposit - and the Fabulous Friday Reload Bonus, which gives players a 30% boost up to $150 with every Friday top-up.

These new promotions give players added motivation to stay engaged with LuckyStart. The brand believes that rewarding existing customers generously is essential to long-term success. By focusing on reducing churn and increasing retention, two key indicators of a successful online casino, LuckyStart aims to build a loyal player community which is going to position it as the best online casino Ontario.

LuckyStart places special emphasis on its new cashback promotion, positioning it as a valuable feature for cautious or conservative players, aiming it at making their best online casino Ontario choice. By offering up to $8,000 in weekly cashback, the platform gives users a safety net, allowing them to recover a portion of their losses and continue playing with greater confidence and control, even after an unlucky session.

To learn more about LuckyStart’s new bonuses, visit their official website.

All Ontario residents over 18 years old can join LuckyStart Casino without restrictions to claim the welcome bonus and the complementary offers.

LuckyStart Believes in the Power of Fair Wagering Requirements

LuckyStart has expressed their commitment to making bonuses and promotions fair for everyone, which starts by offering clear, honest and transparent wagering requirements. That’s why LuckyStart has decided to reduce the rollover requirement for all of their new bonuses and promotions, to bring players a clear shot at turning the bonus funds into real money they can cash out via their favorite payment methods such as Interac.

Furthermore, LuckyStart has also enabled players to wager the bonus money across all of their 5,000+ real money games. Because the brand believes wagering through a bonus should be fun and exciting, and not feel like a burden. This is why players have unrestricted access to the whole catalogue of games, ranging from online slots and table games to live dealer and instant games.

Therefore, LuckyStart has implemented key improvements to their bonuses and offers, with the aim of becoming a solid contender for the title of the best online casino Ontario, particularly amongst new players looking for generous bonuses, a large selection of real money games and fast payouts.

LuckyStart Renovates Its Banking Experience to Complement the Launch of New Bonuses

LuckyStart not only wants to reward new and existing players with great bonuses, but also bring them an outstanding banking experience, which means being able to cash out winnings quickly and easily.

This is why LuckyStart has invested into new payments technology and forging new alliances with payments providers, in order to offer players in Ontario the joy of being able to get their payout requests approved instantly and processed within the same day, and via their favorite payment methods including Interac, iDebit and MuchBetter.

LuckyStart also allows players to cash out winnings from $20 CAD, making it suitable for all types of players, especially new ones who are just getting started in the world of online gambling.

By leveraging these competitive advantages, LuckyStart believes it will attain the title of the best online casino Ontario in the next few months, as more players discover its platform and get to know all the benefits it offers over other operators in Ontario.

LuckyStart Upgrades Their Mobile Website

With more than 60% of its users playing on mobile, LuckyStart saw the need to improve its mobile platform. The updated site now delivers a smoother experience on both iOS and Android, offering faster load times, seamless navigation, and easier access to games and bonuses, ensuring players enjoy an outstanding mobile gambling experience.

That’s why LuckyStart firmly believes these major upgrades, launched smartly amidst the introduction of new bonuses and promotions, is going to catapult LuckyStart to the place as the best online casino Ontario.

To test LuckyStart’s new mobile platform and claim the new bonuses, visit their mobile website.

LuckyStart Strengthens Measures to Prevent and Detect Problem Gambling after the Launch of New Bonuses

LuckyStart acknowledges the importance of addressing problem gambling in Ontario, particularly as new bonuses may lead to increased player activity. In response, the platform has introduced new measures aimed at detecting and preventing risky behaviour, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to player protection and a safe, responsible gaming environment for all users.

The new features include being able to set limits on wagers, deposits and losses, which provide players more control over their spending. Because LuckyStart believes that one of the traits a platform needs to have in order to be considered as the best online casino Ontario is to protect its customer base, and this is exactly what the brand is doing.

LuckyStart has also introduced session time reminders to help players stay aware of how much time they spend gaming. By encouraging mindful play and promoting online gambling as a form of entertainment, not a time-consuming activity, the platform supports healthy gaming habits and reinforces its commitment to responsible gambling practices.

Furthermore, LuckyStart has a customer support department solely focused on attending and answering inquiries related to problem gambling. From helping players close their accounts temporarily or permanently, to contacting official helplines and support centres, LuckyStart is committed to bringing their players the assistance and help they need.

About LuckyStart Casino

LuckyStart Casino is a Canadian online casino available for all Ontario residents over 18 years old. Operated and owned by the prestigious iGaming company Dama N.V. – licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Control Board – LuckyStart aims at becoming the best online casino Ontario by offering 5,000+ real money games, generous bonuses, quick payouts, an outstanding mobile gaming experience and unparalleled customer support service.

Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement

The information presented in this article is intended for general informational and educational purposes only. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the content at the time of publication, neither the publisher nor any affiliated parties make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability of the information contained herein. Readers are advised that errors, omissions, or outdated details may be present, and all information is subject to change without notice.

This content may include references to third-party products, services, or platforms. Any such references do not constitute or imply an endorsement or recommendation by the publisher or any of its syndication partners. All views expressed are based on publicly available information and are not verified independently.

The publisher and all associated parties, including content distributors and syndication networks, assume no responsibility or liability for any loss, damage, or issues arising from reliance on the material presented. Users are solely responsible for conducting their own due diligence before engaging with any product or service discussed herein.

This article may contain affiliate links, which means the publisher may earn a commission if readers click through and make a qualifying purchase. Such links do not impact the price paid by the consumer and are included in accordance with applicable affiliate program terms. This monetization does not influence editorial content or product evaluations.

By accessing this material, readers acknowledge and agree that neither the publisher nor its syndication partners shall be held liable for any claims, demands, damages, or actions arising from the use or misuse of the information provided. This content is not intended to serve as legal, financial, medical, or professional advice.

Gambling content is intended strictly for audiences aged 18 years or older. Users are encouraged to gamble responsibly and to consult with a licensed professional or regulator in their jurisdiction if they require specific guidance. Some jurisdictions may impose legal restrictions on gambling-related content or offers; it is the reader’s responsibility to be aware of and comply with all applicable laws.