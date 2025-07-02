Amber Creek Counseling and Psychiatry Celebrates 15 Years of Compassionate Mental Health Care

Sandy, Utah, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Amber Creek Counseling and Psychiatry celebrates 15 years in the counseling and psychiatry industry as a trusted space for healing, growth, and connection. Founded in 2010 and purchased by husband-and-wife duo Porter and Kami Macey in 2018, the clinic has since evolved into a forward-thinking practice centered on compassionate care and personalized support.

Amber Creek’s mission goes beyond clinical work. “We have worked hard to create an environment where both our clients and therapists feel truly cared for,” says Porter, co-owner and Clinic Director. “From day one, we have wanted to make Amber Creek feel different, more human, more thoughtful, and more intentional.”

Headquartered in Utah but accessible online nationwide, the clinic offers counseling and psychiatric services that span from traditional therapy to advanced approaches like ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. But what truly sets Amber Creek apart is the care behind the scenes. “Our therapists don’t have to worry about billing, scheduling, or other tasks that may distract them from their clients,” Porter explains. “We have staff who support them, so they can fully focus on the important work they do.”

Amber Creek takes pride in being a certified LGBTQIA+ safe space, an intentional commitment to inclusivity that has fostered trust across a diverse clientele. The clinic specializes in relationships with oneself and others, trauma therapy, and an array of fields where the team brings both experience and empathy. But one area where Amber Creek continues to innovate is in its approach to ketamine therapy. Unlike many clinics that deliver ketamine in sterile environments, Amber Creek pairs each session with meaningful therapeutic guidance. “It’s not just about giving someone a dose,” says Porter. “We sit with them, talk, and process. It’s guided healing, not just medication.”

The clinic has grown considerably since the Maceys took over, adding more providers, expanding to a larger location, and adapting services for online clients. Looking ahead, Amber Creek is developing two unique retreat programs. One is a wilderness-style ketamine retreat, offering immersive therapeutic experiences in Utah’s stunning natural landscapes. The other will focus on couples, specifically parents who’ve sent their children to residential treatment programs and now want to reconnect and rebuild their relationship.

“There’s something powerful about stepping outside of your daily environment to focus on your relationship or your healing journey,” Porter says. “These retreats are about deep work in a new setting. They’re introspective, connective, and real.”

After 15 years in service, Amber Creek Counseling and Psychiatry shows no signs of slowing down. With a reputation for innovation and a commitment to whole-person care, the clinic continues to meet people where they are and help them get where they want to go.

“It’s not about being the biggest practice,” Porter reflects. “It’s about doing the work that matters, in a way that actually makes a difference in people’s lives.”



