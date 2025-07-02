AxonDAO Awards Strategic Grant to Ranger to Advance Decentralized Visual Data Collection

Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxonDAO, a decentralized science (DeSci) organization building open-source infrastructure for ethical AI and scientific discovery, has awarded a strategic grant to Ranger, a platform that pays users to upload photos used in real-world research. The collaboration supports AxonDAO’s mission to empower individuals to contribute to science while retaining ownership and value from their data.

Ranger enables users to turn everyday photography into scientific assets. Participants can earn rewards for capturing specific images requested by researchers—from wildlife sightings to environmental changes—using a global bounty system. The platform reduces data collection costs, unlocks geographically diverse datasets, and creates new economic opportunities for citizen scientists and creators around the world.

By integrating with AxonDAO’s $AXGT token ecosystem, Ranger will align its incentive structures with a growing network of ethical data contributors. This partnership reflects AxonDAO’s broader goal of transforming health and scientific research through blockchain, AI, and community-led innovation.

“Ranger perfectly embodies our vision for decentralized science,” said Chris Crecelius, CEO of AxonDAO. “It gives everyday people the tools to participate in meaningful research and ensures they’re fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

To explore Ranger, visit ranger.mito.systems or follow @ranger__app on X.