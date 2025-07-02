PharmaCorp Announces Grant of Stock Options

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX) has granted a total of 827,603 options to purchase common ‎shares to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation, with an exercise price of $0.48 and ‎an expiry date of July 1, 2035, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Corporation relied on section 5.5(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-‎‎101 as the exemption from ‎the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the grant of ‎options to the directors and officers of ‎the Corporation, as the common shares of the Corporation are not ‎listed on a specified market (and ‎the common shares are only listed on the TSXV). ‎The Corporation relied on ‎section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from the minority approval ‎requirements of MI 61-‎‎101 in respect of the grant of options to the directors and officers of the‎ Corporation as neither the fair market ‎value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the ‎consideration for, the grant of the ‎options to the directors or officers of the Corporation exceeded 25% of the ‎Corporation’s market capitalization.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp currently operates three PharmaChoice bannered pharmacies in Canada and will continue to acquire PharmaChoice Canada branded pharmacies as they come to market in conjunction with its strategic alliance agreement with PharmaChoice Canada. The Corporation will also acquire independently owned non-PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies in Canada, and thereafter, continue to operate such acquired pharmacies under a PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Alan Simpson

Suite #203, 303 Wellman Lane, Saskatoon, SK S7T 0J1 ‎

Tel: (306) 536-3771

