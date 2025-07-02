Global Quantum Computing in Energy and Utility Market Size/Share Worth USD 23.72 Billion by 2034 at 4.40% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Quantum Computing in Energy and Utility Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Quantum Hardware, Quantum Software, Quantum Services), By Application (Grid Optimization, Energy Storage Systems, Renewable Energy Forecasting, Predictive Maintenance, Supply Chain Optimization), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Quantum Computing in Energy and Utility Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 15.42 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.10 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 23.72 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.40% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the main positioning factor for quantum computing applications in the energy and utilities industry is the increase in efficiency to operate complex and data-rich processes. As renewable energy sources continue to grow, quantum computing is allowing for better utility forecasting and optimization of renewable energy, such as wind and solar. These capabilities can also improve responsiveness in grid management, predictive maintenance, and energy storage systems. Convenience and allowing utility companies to solve complex optimization problems faster than they could do with classical computing ensures more reliable and cost-effective solutions and ultimately will lead to more widespread adoption of quantum technologies in the energy sector.

Key Trends & Drivers

Better Energy Efficiency: Quantum computing can process large datasets considerably faster than classical computers. This enables significant improvements in predictions and optimizations for energy systems, which improves energy distribution, grids, and storage and increases energy efficiency. Quantum algorithms can quickly identify consumptive behavior patterns or consumption to optimize resources and reduce waste, which is a growing need, particularly in renewable energy management. Aside from the energy efficiency impact, it is one of the main systems driving quantum computing in energy and utilities.

Better Inclusion of Alternative Energy Sources: The growing demand for renewable energy generation requires systems at times that require optimization, from solar, wind, hydroelectricity, etc. Quantum computing optimizes how we forecast the next day’s and next hour’s weather and provides more accurate renewable energy production models. Quantum computing improves the incorporation of renewable energy into existing grids and helps improve the balancing of supply and demand, and in doing so, reduces the need for non-renewable resources. The emphasis on cleaner energy systems and climate sustainability will significantly influence the adoption of quantum computing in the energy and utilities sector.

Cost Optimization and Reduction: Energy systems are complex, including grid systems, generation production, and regulations to consider. Energy systems require constantly optimized integrations of a vast number of systems to reduce costs and ultimately help provide better services to consumers. In theory, quantum computing should help accomplish large-scale optimization processes to improve energy systems across the electricity supply chain in the future.

Enhanced Decision-Making and Predictive Analytics: Quantum computing can help to improve predictive analytics by allowing users to analyze vast amounts of data quickly and with the highest degree of accuracy. The energy and utility sectors can leverage quantum predictive analytics to more accurately forecast energy demands, grid stability, and maintenance. Quantum algorithms are also capable of forecasting potential system failures or energy shortages before they happen, allowing them to remedy inefficiencies proactively and mitigate unexpected inhibitors to energy availability. The real-time analytics of quantum computing provide energy and utility operators with increased operational efficiencies, which is essential to the maintenance of reliability in the energy supply chain.

Support for Smart Grid and IoT Integration: The transition to smart grids, in combination with the increased utility of the Internet of Things (IoT) with energy systems, is creating a powerful need for advanced computational solutions. Quantum computing can facilitate the computational power needed to assist in the integration of IoT devices by analyzing real-time and near-real-time data produced by the IoT devices. Quantum computing can help utilities optimize data from IoT devices to make smart grids responsive and adaptive to even further changing energy demands. As utilities continue to modernize their assets and infrastructure, quantum computing assists with the coordinated operation and scalability of smart grids and IoT systems.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.10 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 23.72 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 15.42 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.40% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Technology, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Quantum computing allows for an unprecedented level of computational ability, providing energy and utility companies with rapid solutions to complex optimization problems. With its unique ability to analyze large sets of data simultaneously, quantum computing has the potential to improve grid management, predictive maintenance, and energy efficiency. Furthermore, quantum computing’s abilities would enable energy companies to facilitate renewable energy sources to be integrated into the energy grid, optimize energy storage capabilities, and reduce operational costs. No other technology has the same ability to support the implementation of sustainability programs. These strengths are unique to quantum computing and are why it’s a very promising technology for the energy sector; it will help companies operate more efficiently and sustainably and help provide a competitive advantage.

Weaknesses: Quantum computing still has many challenges to overcome within the energy and utility sectors. While quantum computing has much potential, it is still in its early stages for the energy sector and has little in the way of actual, realizable applications that can be scaled. Quantum hardware is also very expensive to build and operate, which will deter some companies from pursuing the technology. The skilled labor shortage is about to emerge with quantum computing; it’s very difficult to find a quantum physicist who also understands the application of quantum algorithms to energy and utility optimization. In other words, for energy to realize the value of quantum computing, there are still significant hurdles to overcome.

Opportunities: With the rise of renewable energy, the need for more intelligent, more efficient energy systems presents major opportunities for quantum computing. The technology can provide the needed solutions for energy forecasting, optimization of the grid system, and energy storage, helping to leverage a transformation away from carbon-based energy sources. In addition, as it matures, the demand for quantum-based solutions in areas such as smart grids, energy storage, and predictive maintenance will increase, allowing firms to invest in an emerging and rapidly changing market where they can differentiate themselves with cutting-edge technology.

Threats: Quantum computing certainly faces threats in the energy space, mainly because of competition with different classical computing technologies. Classical supercomputing continues to improve its performance in specific energy applications, and in some circumstances, it may provide similar or equivalent levels of performance to quantum in a short-term perspective. Furthermore, regulatory issues and the costs of implementing quantum computing systems can delay or limit the adoption possibilities. Despite the potential benefits, complex and variable information surrounding critical reasons to adopt products and services based on quantum technologies can deter investor confidence, leading to delayed adoptions from the utility and energy sector.

Regional Analysis

The Quantum computing in energy and utility market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America is at the forefront of the quantum computing market, receiving extensive investment from the U.S. and Canada. Innovative energy ideas and a commitment to sustainability are even greater drivers for the adoption of quantum technology within the energy industry. Furthermore, major players such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft have established robust footprints in the region by providing quantum hardware, software, and services. The U.S. Federal Government recently launched the National Quantum Initiative, which promotes investments in research into quantum technologies, among many others, which is already driving additional developments and investments into the sector. With a mature infrastructure, substantial technology ecosystem, and investment from government agencies, North America is poised to continue developing quantum solutions to optimize and manage energy consumption.

Europe: Meanwhile, Europe is ramping up their investment in quantum computing, and several countries are driving innovation in this space in the energy sector across the continent. The European Union has funded the Quantum Flagship initiative, which provides a platform for deploying systematic initiatives to accelerate quantum research and development. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK, among others, are currently funding projects to integrate quantum computing within grid optimization, renewable energy forecasting, and energy storage solutions. Given that the European Union has these green energy as sustainability goals, most of which involve reducing energy consumption while increasing the use of renewable energy sources, advances in quantum computing are positioning themselves at a timely time to help the government and private sector achieve these ambitious goals.

Asia-Pacific: This region of the world appears to be rapidly growing for quantum computing with the likes of China, Japan, and India at the forefront of developments in quantum technology. China’s investment in quantum research and technology means that they are a major player in the sector, and the energy sector is no exception. Likewise, Japan and India are hoping to understand how quantum computing can aid in optimizing energy management and supporting the integration of renewables. Asia-Pacific is likely to be a strong market for quantum computing in energy as demand for sustainable energy practices increases and both the public and private sectors invest in quantum technologies.

LAMEA: Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) may be considered emerging markets for quantum computing, with the technology being increasingly considered for projects relating to the energy sector. In Latin America, some countries, such as Brazil and Mexico, are investigating quantum-based solutions for energy efficiency, integrating renewables, and managing a smart grid. The Middle East continues to make substantial investments in smart grid technology. In Africa, while challenges remain, particularly regarding the wider economic context, clean energy solutions are slowly becoming a part of the energy landscape. The LAMEA region may present challenges for quantum computing adoption due to both economic and infrastructural issues; however, the increasing focus on sustainable development in these areas could provide opportunities for quantum computing to help address issues in the energy sector.

List of the prominent players in the Quantum Computing in Energy and Utility Market:

List of the prominent players in the Quantum Computing in Energy and Utility Market:

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Rigetti Computing

D-Wave Systems

Honeywell Quantum Solutions

Intel

IonQ

Xanadu Quantum Technologies

Alibaba Quantum Laboratory

Cambridge Quantum Computing

Zapata Computing

Quantum Circuits Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Fujitsu

Accenture

AWS (Amazon Web Services) Quantum Computing

Microsoft Azure Quantum

Baidu Quantum Computing

QCI (Quantum Computing Inc.)

Others

The Quantum Computing in Energy and Utility Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Quantum Hardware

Quantum Software

Quantum Services

By Application

Grid Optimization

Energy Storage Systems

Renewable Energy Forecasting

Predictive Maintenance

Supply Chain Optimization

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Quantum Computing in Energy and Utility market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Quantum Computing in Energy and Utility market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

We have provided actual market sizes and forecasts for each of the aforementioned segments.

