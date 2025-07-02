Phoenix Accident Doctors Unveils a New Way to End Car Accident Pain Permanently Without Surgery

Phoenix, Arizona, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Thanh Nguyen of The Accident Doctors AZ has created an innovative platelet treatment that resolves chronic pain with an over 90% success rate by harnessing the body's natural healing abilities.





Accident victims suffering from chronic pain now have a groundbreaking treatment option that avoids surgery and steroid injections. Board-certified internist Dr. Thanh Nguyen has pioneered an innovative technique that utilizes a patient's blood platelets to resolve pain resulting from car accidents and other injuries permanently. This treatment's remarkable 90% success rate, achieved by harnessing the body's natural healing abilities, sets it apart.

Since January 2023, Dr. Nguyen has treated more than 400 patients using this protocol, with approximately 150 patients in 2023 and 250 in 2024, performing 5-10 procedures per week. The most compelling aspect is the consistent success in permanently resolving chronic pain, with a success rate of over 90%.

"We're seeing amazing results because we're working with the body's natural healing process, not against it," says Dr. Nguyen. "By using platelets from the patient's blood to provoke an immune response at the precise source of pain, we're enabling the body to heal injuries that have sometimes persisted for decades permanently."

Unlike conventional approaches that focus on reducing inflammation, Dr. Nguyen's method intentionally stimulates the immune system by using platelets extracted from the patient's blood. The third-generation PRF with Albumin Gel protocol offers longer-lasting platelet signals, extending over 14 days compared to 1-3 days with earlier PRP protocols, providing sufficient time for natural healing. This is the primary reason why the 3rd-generation platelet protocol effectively alleviates pain, whereas earlier protocols did not.

“Although we have only been using this 3rd generation platelet technique for the past 2 years, we think we are onto something BIG here because we have fixed the pain of more than 90% of people we inject,” says Dr Nguyen. “As we gather more data, the 3rd generation platelet protocol appears to be clearly superior to 1st generation PRP (Platelet Rich Fibrin) and probably superior to all the other regenerative techniques like Stem Cells, prolotherapy, exosomes, etc.”

Equally important is Dr. Nguyen's innovative diagnostic approach, which precisely identifies the true source of pain through physical examination rather than relying solely on imaging.

The treatment has proven effective for a diverse range of patients, including a 63-year-old man with 30-year-old accident injuries and metal implants in his spine who regained full mobility after just two injections and an 83-year-old woman with severe scoliosis who experienced significant pain relief. Perhaps most remarkably, the technique has successfully treated nerve pain, a condition that traditionally has limited treatment options.

This treatment is typically paid in cash because health insurance does not cover it. However, if the accident occurred within the past two years, there are no out-of-pocket costs for accident victims.

Dr. Nguyen's clinic welcomes patients from across the country and offers same-day treatment options for those traveling to Phoenix.

Dr. Thanh Nguyen is a board-certified Internal Medicine physician practicing in Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona. He specializes in treating accident victims and has developed innovative approaches to resolving chronic pain without surgery or steroid medications.





About Accident Doctors AZ



The Accident Doctors AZ is a Phoenix and Mesa, AZ-based urgent care focused on Car Accidents and Work Injuries. Pay $0 for Doctor, Attorney, Chiropractor, Physical Therapist, and Medication. Auto Insurance Pays Your Medical Bill.

